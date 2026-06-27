Penn State Quarterback Commit Will Wood Details His Road to the 2027 Class

Will Wood couldn’t decide where to commit to play college football. The 3-star quarterback from Massachusetts narrowed his options to Boston College and Penn State by the second week of May, but the final decision proved most difficult.

Then, the entire Nittany Lions offensive coaching staff visited him, and Wood knew Penn State was the right place for him. He announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions’ 2027 recruiting class on May 15, becoming the first quarterback to commit to Penn State under head coach Matt Campbell.

“Just getting to know the coaches [is why I committed],” Wood said. “Being able to play for Coach Campbell, a guy who I feel I relate to a lot, someone who runs a program the right way, someone who's won at a program [Iowa State] that never won, and now he's at Penn State, one of the best programs in all of college football.

“Now he has all the resources to go win a national championship, and he feels I can be a big part of that. Having the confidence of someone like that, being able to get coached by Coach [Taylor] Mouser and Coach [Jake] Waters, who I think are two high-level young coaches who bring a lot of energy. I think all those components together brought me to a point where, yeah, I want to go to that school.”

Wood committed to Penn State following a superb junior season at Xaverian Brothers High in which he threw for 2,343 yards and 37 touchdowns with just one interception. Wood also ran for 444 yards and four touchdowns.

Wood capped his season with a huge performance in Xaverian Brothers' 41-35 victory over St. John's Prep in the MIAA Division I Super Bowl at Gillette Stadum. He went 11-for-16 for 345 yards and five touchdowns in leading Xaverian to its third straight Massachusetts Division 1 title.

He is the 30th-ranked quarterback recruit in the 2027 class and No, 3 player in Massachusetts, according to the 247Sports Composite. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports' director of scouting, called Wood a winning quarterback who "tends to deliver in key moments."

Wood described the battle for his commitment between Boston College, coached by Bill O'Brien, and Penn State as “very close.” The Nittany Lions staff visited his school in Westwood, Massachusetts, in January and reached out again in February, when Wood said the conversations really started happening.

During Wood's unofficial visit to Penn State in late March, Campbell wanted to watch the quarterback throw “before we offer you,” Wood said. Waters, Penn State’s quarterbacks coach, then traveled to Massachusetts during spring drills to watch him work out. Waters talked to Campbell about what he saw and then officially offered Wood in late April.

“[Being the first quarterback commit under Campbell] gives me a sense that he has great belief in me, and I think it's important for Penn State because I'm gonna come in and do all the right things, be able to help bring this program back to where it needs to be,” Wood said.

Wood has a close relationship with the Penn State staff

Wood said that he and Campbell have weekly phone calls and have become “very close” over the past few months. He said that Campbell was one of the main reasons he committed to the Nittany Lions.

But the bond goes beyond just the head coach. Campbell’s staff shares the same values. Wood said Waters is another coach with whom he has “connected.”

“[Campbell] is the main reason why I committed to Penn State and the other coaches as well, who may not be as well known yet, but they are high level,” Wood said. “They really know how to teach the game and connect with their players, coach Waters specifically.”

Wood's 2027 recruiting class outlook

Wood went on his official visit to Penn State on June 5 and said it went “great.” His visit lasted from Thursday night to Sunday morning, and the quarterback appreciated the time he spent with his fellow 2027 commits.

He said he tried to get a few of the recruits who weren’t pledged to the Nittany Lions “on board” and called the time a “great bonding experience.” He and the other 2027 commits have a group chat, which they made before meeting for the first time in early June.

Aside from its relationships, Wood believes his class is very talented and that they “really care about football.”

“Coach Campbell always talks about bringing in the right people. I think he's done a really good job of that in this ‘27 class,” Wood said. Also, [we’re] very talented. Just look across the board from rankings, the guys are highly rated. And even guys who aren’t are probably underrated.

“If you turn on the film, you're like, ‘Yeah, that dude's legit. I don't know why he's not ranked as highly.’ So across the board, I feel really good about the class that we've built and are continuing to build through the end of the summer.”

About himself, Wood said that Penn State is getting a player who will do “whatever it takes to win.”

“Whether it's run the ball 20 times, sit in the pocket and spread the ball around, or be able to make things happen with my legs and scramble drill, and be a great leader [I’ll do it],” Wood said. “I think I'm very diverse in that way.”

Xaverian Brothers quarterback Will Wood throws a pass during a Massachusetts Division I semifinal game. | Cameron Merritt/Taunton Daily Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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