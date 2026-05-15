Quarterback Will Wood Joins Penn State's Top-10 Recruiting Class

Penn State found its quarterback for the 2027 recruiting class. William Wood, a 3-star prospect, committed to the Nittany Lions on Friday, one day after fellow Massachusetts quarterback Peter Bourque joined James Frankln's 2027 class at Virginia Tech.

The Nittany Lions had been recruiting both quarterbacks, so with Bourque headed to Blacksburg, Wood quickly made the decision for Penn State. Wood became the 18th player to commit to Matt Campbell's 2027 class, which ranks sixth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Penn State took its time recruiting a quarterback in the 2027 class, which didn't receive its first commit until spring practice began in March. Head coach Matt Campbell showed interest in multiple quarterbacks, including Will Mencl (who committed to Oregon) and Keegan Croucher (Ole Miss) during the process.

WE ARE 🦁🦁 https://t.co/S3F2iBGKIg — Will Wood 4⭐️ 27’ QB (@willwood11_) May 15, 2026

Wood, who plays at Xaverian Brothers High, was deliberate as well. Boston College coach Bill O'Brien made the in-state quarterback a priority of his class, and Wood also had official visits scheduled to Arkansas, West Virginia and Wake Forest.

Penn State did not offer Wood until late April but made an aggressive approach after that. Penn State recently sent five assistants for an in-home visit with Wood. The group included offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, who incorporates NFL concepts in his offense, and quarterbacks coach Jake Waters.

The traveling party also featured offensive line coach Ryan Clanton and receivers coach Kashif Moore. Campbell did not go only because head coaches are not permitted to make in-home visits during the spring contact period.

Wood appears to be a solid fit for Campbell's offense and his requirements at quarterback. Wood (6-2, 220 pounds) is the 29th-ranked nationally and the third-ranked player overall in Massachusetts, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Wood committed to Penn State following a superb junior season at Xaverian Brothers High. He threw for 2,828 yards and 42 touchdowns with only one interception. Wood also rushed for 440 yards and four touchdowns.

The quarterback punctuated his season with a huge game in Xaverian Brothers' 41-35 win over St. John's Prep in the MIAA Division I Super Bowl at Gillette Stadum. Wood completed 11 of 16 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns in the game. He trains at New England's M2 Quarterback Academy.

"Will has always played ahead of his years. He doesn't let pressure get to him at all," former Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck told the MetroWest Daily News. "There hasn't been a challenge I've ever seen him back down from."

Fitting Campbell's quarterback requirements

Campbell has a very specific checklist of requirements when recruiting quarterbacks. Though he doesn't devalue physical tools, Campbell prioritizes the relationship between head coach and quarterback. He also wants to be a developmental coach at the position, pointing to the successes of Brock Purdy and Rocco Becht at Iowa State.

"For me, quarterback is funny," Campbell said. "It’s fit. It’s the relationship with the head coach. The head coach and the quarterback better be linked at the hip ... because I feel like the quarterback has got to have the leadership ability, the toughness and the grit to control the locker room.

"I think you’re always looking for the right intangibles that way. Everybody likes fast, everybody likes arm strength, but those things don’t win. What wins is grit, toughness, character and the ability to lead others. The locker room always know who the quarterback should be."

Penn State could have an inexperienced quarterbacks room in 2027, Becht will exhaust his eligibility, as will Division III transfer Connor Barry, who had a strong spring with the Nittany Lions. The other three quarterbacks enter this season having thrown a combined five passes in college, all by Iowa State transfer Alex Manske. Penn State also has true freshmen in Peyton Falzone and Kase Evans.

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