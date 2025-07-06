Penn State Receives Commitment From 4-Star Washington Edge Rusher
Penn State picked up its second commitment of the day, and of July, when 4-star edge rusher Tyson Harley joined the Nittany Lions' 2026 recruiting class. Harley announced his decision Saturday via Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, becoming the 25th player in Penn State's recruiting class.
Harley is a 4-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 2 player in Washington, D.C., and the No. 33 edge rusher in the class. Harley chose Penn State from a final list that included Rutgers, Maryland, Michigan State and Virginia Tech. He is the 349th-ranked player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Harley's commitment followed that of 3-star New Jersey offensive lineman Malen Bright, who also announced his decision Saturday. Penn State has received eight commitments since the start of the summer commitment period in June.
The 6-4, 215-pound Harley made an official visit to Penn State in June and also was on campus during spring practice. Penn State offered Harley in January and has been recruiting him since.
Harley plays defensive end at Gonzaga High in Washington, D.C., where he was a defensive standout last season. His Hudl film showcases a player with length, a strong first move and the ability to work through blocks. Harley gets into the backfield quickly and closes well on quarterbacks.
What Tyson Harley's commitment means for Penn State
Nittany Lions defensive line coach Deion Barnes has proven sharp in both recruiting and development and has found a promising player in Harley. He is the second edge rusher to commit to Penn State's 2026 class in the past two weeks. Jackson Ford, a 4-star prospect from Pennsylvania, committed to Penn State in late June.
Harley became the 25th player to commit to Penn State's 2026 class, which is nearing the finish line regarding open space. Penn State coach James Franklin has only a handful of spaces left for the recruiting class.
Franklin and his staff have had an uneven few weeks on the recruiting trail, picking up several new commitments but losing one (quarterback Peyton Falzone to Auburn) and missing on some other prospects. Most recently, 5-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho from Maryland committed to Oregon after placing Penn State in his top 4.
Penn State's 2026 recruiting class also fell out of the top 10 in the national rankings after climbing as high as fifth. According to the 247Sports Composite, Penn State ranks 14th nationally and fifth in the Big Ten behind USC, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon.