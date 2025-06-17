Penn State Recruiting Notes: Top Prospect Joey O'Brien Set to Announce Decision

NEWS: Elite 2026 Safety Joey O’Brien is down to Oregon, Notre Dame, Penn State, & Clemson, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 190 S from Philadelphia, PA will announce his Commitment June 20th



