Penn State Recruiting Spotlight: What Makes 2021 Commit Nate Bruce a Player to Watch

Nate Bruce became the first commit of Penn State's 2021 recruiting class and is one of three in-state players on board. The Harrisburg High senior, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, also is among two offensive linemen in the class.

At 6-3, 325 pounds, Bruce projects as a guard, where he's a "road-grader as a run blocker," according to his SI All-American evaluation. Bruce committed to Penn State in October but went through a moment of uncertainty this winter, saying on Twitter that he was reopening the recruiting process. But that didn't last long, and Bruce quickly reaffirmed his commitment to Penn State.

Unfortunately, Bruce won't be able to play this fall, as his district canceled the fall sports season. Players and parents recently rallied, hoping to change that decision.

So what kind of lineman will the Lions be getting in Bruce? He's a "very powerful player," according to SI All-American, with enough quickness to be strong in pass protection.

Here's the full breakdown from SI All-American. And watch Bruce's Harrisburg highlights above.

Frame: Massive legs and hips. Big upper body, but needs to redistribute some weight.

Athleticism: Good lateral shuffle without clicking his heels. Extremely powerful young man. Upper body strength is almost as good as fantastic lower body strength. Can stay low after contact; a good sign for a young offensive lineman.

Instincts: Does not overset during pass protection. Will move back and forth with a pass rusher without being too aggressive. Uses leverage combined with the power to really move smaller defensive ends.

Polish: Good at getting hands outside of defensive linemen so that he can gain leverage. Good first step when pass protecting. After setting, mirrors defensive linemen and then extends his hands into their chests.

Bottom Line: A very powerful player, Bruce also provides the quickness to be really good in pass protection. He’s a savvy pass blocker that does not overset, and he uses his hands and feet to gain outside leverage. Road grader as a run blocker.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.