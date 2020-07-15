SI All-American Candidate Nate Bruce Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Nate Bruce

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-feet-3, 325-pounds

School: Harrisburg (Pa.)

Committed to: Penn State

Frame: Massive legs and hips. Big upper body, but needs to redistribute some weight.

Athleticism: Good lateral shuffle without clicking his heels. Extremely powerful young man. Upper body strength is almost as good as fantastic lower body strength. Can stay low after contact; a good sign for a young offensive lineman.

Instincts: Does not over set during pass protection. Will move back and forth with a pass rusher without being too aggressive. Uses leverage combined with the power to really move smaller defensive ends.

Polish: Good at getting hands outside of defensive linemen so that he can gain leverage. Good first step when pass protecting. After setting, mirrors defensive linemen and then extends his hands into their chests.

Bottom Line: A very powerful player, Bruce also provides the quickness to be really good in pass protection. He’s a savvy pass blocker that does not over set, and he uses his hands and feet to gain outside leverage. Road grader as a run blocker.