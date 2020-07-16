AllPennState
SI All-American Watch List: Is Penn State Still Dominating Pennsylvania Recruiting?

Mark Wogenrich

Is Penn State still adhering to coach James Franklin's mandate to "dominate the state" in recruiting? Here's a look at where the best in Pennsylvania are headed, courtesy of SI All-American's deep dive into the 2021 recruiting class.

First, according to data compiled by SI, Pennsylvania ranks 14th on the list of states with the most All-American candidates (22). Here's a look at the top 15.

State
SI All-American Candidates

Florida

142

Texas

129

Georgia

84

California

79

North Carolina

55

Alabama

44

Ohio

37

Virginia

32

Michigan

30

Maryland

28

Louisiana

25

Tennessee

25

Illinois

23

Pennsylvania

22

New Jersey

18

Though its depth of talent has decreased in recent years, Pennsylvania still features some of nation's most heavily recruited players. And they're headed in varied directions.

Of those 22 nominees, Penn State has received a commitment from one: offensive lineman Nate Bruce from Harrisburg. The Lions also have a key in-state commitment from Malvern Prep's Lonne White Jr. Syracuse, Rutgers and Ohio State have two commits each from Pennsylvania.

The Lions have missed out on some top-end Pennsylvania talent, notably quarterback Kyle McCord (Ohio State), linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson) and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State).

Still, several important players remain on Penn State's target list in the 2021 class. Offensive lineman Nolan Rucci, one of the state's most-recruited players, sits atop that board along with safety Derrick Davis Jr.

For Penn State, Rucci and Davis would be significant players in the 2021 recruiting class and would help Franklin continue touting that he indeed is dominating the state.

Another player to watch is Pittsburgh native Elliot Donald, whose uncle Aaron is a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams. "[T]hey indeed share some similarities," according to SI's scouting report.

Of course, Donald could commit to Pitt as his uncle did.

Here's a look at Pennsylvania's 22 players on the SI All-American watch list.

    Josh Hough - 6-2 / 235 / RB from Beaver Falls

    Donovan McMillon - 6-2 / 193 / S from Canonsburg

    Nate Bruce - 6-4 / 320 / OG from Harrisburg

    CJ Dippre - 6-5 / 245 / ATH from Jermyn

    Nolan Rucci - 6-8 / 295 / OT from Lititz

    Derrick Davis Jr. - 6-1 / 195 / S from Monroeville

    Aaron Gunn - 6-3 / 308 / OG from New Castle

    Malcolm Folk - 6-1 / 191 / S from Newtown Square

    Elijah Jeudy - 6-3 / 246 / DE from Philadelphia

    Javon McIntyre - 6-1 / 187 / S from Philadelphia

    Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - 6-0 / 210 / OLB from Philadelphia

    Kyle McCord - 6-3 / 205 / QB from Philadelphia

    Marvin Harrison Jr. - 6-3 / 190 / WR from Philadelphia

    Shafeek Smith - 5-9 / 165 / CB from Philadelphia

    Shawn Williams - 6-4 / 260 / DE from Philadelphia

    Tyler Needham - 6-4 / 265 / OT from Philadelphia

    Tyreek Chappell - 5-11 / 177 / CB from Philadelphia

    Tysheem Johnson - 5-10 / 185 / S from Philadelphia

    Dorien Ford - 6-4 / 290 / DT from Pittsburgh

    Elliot Donald - 6-2 / 250 / DE from Pittsburgh

    Cam’Ron Stewart - 6-4 / 225 / DE from Reading

    Robert Jackson - 6-6 / 245 / DE Warminster

    Nahki Johnson - 6-3 / 225 / DE from West Mifflin

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best - they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

Football

