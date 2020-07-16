SI All-American Watch List: Is Penn State Still Dominating Pennsylvania Recruiting?

Is Penn State still adhering to coach James Franklin's mandate to "dominate the state" in recruiting? Here's a look at where the best in Pennsylvania are headed, courtesy of SI All-American's deep dive into the 2021 recruiting class.

First, according to data compiled by SI, Pennsylvania ranks 14th on the list of states with the most All-American candidates (22). Here's a look at the top 15.

State SI All-American Candidates

Florida 142 Texas 129 Georgia 84 California 79 North Carolina 55 Alabama 44 Ohio 37 Virginia 32 Michigan 30 Maryland 28 Louisiana 25 Tennessee 25 Illinois 23 Pennsylvania 22 New Jersey 18

Though its depth of talent has decreased in recent years, Pennsylvania still features some of nation's most heavily recruited players. And they're headed in varied directions.

Of those 22 nominees, Penn State has received a commitment from one: offensive lineman Nate Bruce from Harrisburg. The Lions also have a key in-state commitment from Malvern Prep's Lonne White Jr. Syracuse, Rutgers and Ohio State have two commits each from Pennsylvania.

The Lions have missed out on some top-end Pennsylvania talent, notably quarterback Kyle McCord (Ohio State), linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson) and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State).

Still, several important players remain on Penn State's target list in the 2021 class. Offensive lineman Nolan Rucci, one of the state's most-recruited players, sits atop that board along with safety Derrick Davis Jr.

For Penn State, Rucci and Davis would be significant players in the 2021 recruiting class and would help Franklin continue touting that he indeed is dominating the state.

Another player to watch is Pittsburgh native Elliot Donald, whose uncle Aaron is a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams. "[T]hey indeed share some similarities," according to SI's scouting report.

Of course, Donald could commit to Pitt as his uncle did.

Here's a look at Pennsylvania's 22 players on the SI All-American watch list.

Josh Hough - 6-2 / 235 / RB from Beaver Falls

Donovan McMillon - 6-2 / 193 / S from Canonsburg

Nate Bruce - 6-4 / 320 / OG from Harrisburg

CJ Dippre - 6-5 / 245 / ATH from Jermyn

Nolan Rucci - 6-8 / 295 / OT from Lititz

Derrick Davis Jr. - 6-1 / 195 / S from Monroeville

Aaron Gunn - 6-3 / 308 / OG from New Castle

Malcolm Folk - 6-1 / 191 / S from Newtown Square

Elijah Jeudy - 6-3 / 246 / DE from Philadelphia

Javon McIntyre - 6-1 / 187 / S from Philadelphia

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - 6-0 / 210 / OLB from Philadelphia

Kyle McCord - 6-3 / 205 / QB from Philadelphia

Marvin Harrison Jr. - 6-3 / 190 / WR from Philadelphia

Shafeek Smith - 5-9 / 165 / CB from Philadelphia

Shawn Williams - 6-4 / 260 / DE from Philadelphia

Tyler Needham - 6-4 / 265 / OT from Philadelphia

Tyreek Chappell - 5-11 / 177 / CB from Philadelphia

Tysheem Johnson - 5-10 / 185 / S from Philadelphia

Dorien Ford - 6-4 / 290 / DT from Pittsburgh

Elliot Donald - 6-2 / 250 / DE from Pittsburgh

Cam’Ron Stewart - 6-4 / 225 / DE from Reading

Robert Jackson - 6-6 / 245 / DE Warminster

Nahki Johnson - 6-3 / 225 / DE from West Mifflin

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best - they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

