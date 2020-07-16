SI All-American Watch List: Is Penn State Still Dominating Pennsylvania Recruiting?
Mark Wogenrich
Is Penn State still adhering to coach James Franklin's mandate to "dominate the state" in recruiting? Here's a look at where the best in Pennsylvania are headed, courtesy of SI All-American's deep dive into the 2021 recruiting class.
First, according to data compiled by SI, Pennsylvania ranks 14th on the list of states with the most All-American candidates (22). Here's a look at the top 15.
State
SI All-American Candidates
Florida
142
Texas
129
Georgia
84
California
79
North Carolina
55
Alabama
44
Ohio
37
Virginia
32
Michigan
30
Maryland
28
Louisiana
25
Tennessee
25
Illinois
23
Pennsylvania
22
New Jersey
18
Though its depth of talent has decreased in recent years, Pennsylvania still features some of nation's most heavily recruited players. And they're headed in varied directions.
Of those 22 nominees, Penn State has received a commitment from one: offensive lineman Nate Bruce from Harrisburg. The Lions also have a key in-state commitment from Malvern Prep's Lonne White Jr. Syracuse, Rutgers and Ohio State have two commits each from Pennsylvania.
The Lions have missed out on some top-end Pennsylvania talent, notably quarterback Kyle McCord (Ohio State), linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson) and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State).
Still, several important players remain on Penn State's target list in the 2021 class. Offensive lineman Nolan Rucci, one of the state's most-recruited players, sits atop that board along with safety Derrick Davis Jr.
For Penn State, Rucci and Davis would be significant players in the 2021 recruiting class and would help Franklin continue touting that he indeed is dominating the state.
Another player to watch is Pittsburgh native Elliot Donald, whose uncle Aaron is a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams. "[T]hey indeed share some similarities," according to SI's scouting report.
Of course, Donald could commit to Pitt as his uncle did.
Here's a look at Pennsylvania's 22 players on the SI All-American watch list.
Josh Hough - 6-2 / 235 / RB from Beaver Falls
Donovan McMillon - 6-2 / 193 / S from Canonsburg
Nate Bruce - 6-4 / 320 / OG from Harrisburg
CJ Dippre - 6-5 / 245 / ATH from Jermyn
Nolan Rucci - 6-8 / 295 / OT from Lititz
Derrick Davis Jr. - 6-1 / 195 / S from Monroeville
Aaron Gunn - 6-3 / 308 / OG from New Castle
Malcolm Folk - 6-1 / 191 / S from Newtown Square
Elijah Jeudy - 6-3 / 246 / DE from Philadelphia
Javon McIntyre - 6-1 / 187 / S from Philadelphia
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - 6-0 / 210 / OLB from Philadelphia
Kyle McCord - 6-3 / 205 / QB from Philadelphia
Marvin Harrison Jr. - 6-3 / 190 / WR from Philadelphia
Shafeek Smith - 5-9 / 165 / CB from Philadelphia
Shawn Williams - 6-4 / 260 / DE from Philadelphia
Tyler Needham - 6-4 / 265 / OT from Philadelphia
Tyreek Chappell - 5-11 / 177 / CB from Philadelphia
Tysheem Johnson - 5-10 / 185 / S from Philadelphia
Dorien Ford - 6-4 / 290 / DT from Pittsburgh
Elliot Donald - 6-2 / 250 / DE from Pittsburgh
Cam’Ron Stewart - 6-4 / 225 / DE from Reading
Robert Jackson - 6-6 / 245 / DE Warminster
Nahki Johnson - 6-3 / 225 / DE from West Mifflin
The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best - they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.
Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.
Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.
