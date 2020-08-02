Penn State Recruiting: Who's Next for the Class of 2022?

Penn State is charging ahead with its 2022 recruiting class, as a pair of four-star commits could get some company soon.

Beau Pribula, a quarterback from Central York (Pa.) High, is scheduled to announce his commitment Monday. Pribula has offers from 13 schools, including Nebraska, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Northwestern.

In his first season starting at quarterback, Pribula threw for 1,000 yards and rushed for 300. He announced the Penn State offer earlier this year by posting a photo of himself wearing a Lions uniform as a kid.

Penn State's 2022 recruiting has accelerated recently. Kaden Saunders, a four-star receiver from Ohio, kicked off the class by committing July 25. Jerry Cross, a four-star tight end from Milwaukee, joined him three days later.

With Pribula set to announce, and two other players listing Penn State among their top schools, the 2022 class is getting some traffic. Here's who else is interested.

Anthony Ivey, a four-star tight end from Manheim Central (Pa.), has whittled his list to Penn State, Arizona State and West Virginia.

Ivey, a 6-1, 170-pound receiver, made an impressive return from an injury last season that cost him five games. In his first game back, Ivey set a Lancaster-Lebanon League single-game record with 292 yards receiving. He averaged an eye-popping 26.5 yards per catch.

Bennett Christian, a four-star tight from suburban Atlanta, lists Penn State in his top three with Ohio State and Tennessee.

Christian is another intriguing prospect at tight end, where the Lions already have signed Cross. Christian, who attends Allatoona High, was named the Cobb County Touchdown Club's tight end of the year.

Since the NCAA shut down in-person recruiting in March, Penn State has been fairly prolific with signings. The Lions have received commitments from 14 players: 11 in the class of 2021, two in the class of 2022 and even one for the class of 2023.

