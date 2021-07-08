Scouting Report: Penn State Commit Drew Allar Ranks Among the Nation's Top 2022 QBs

Penn State commit Drew Allar stepped into the national spotlight at the recent Elite 11 Finals. Now, the quarterback enters his senior season ranked among the nation's top quarterbacks.

SI All-American projects a bright future for Allar, ranking him at No. 6 on its 2022 All-America quarterback watch list. Allar, who was named to the Elite 11 following the three-day clinic in Los Angeles, impressed the SI All-American scouts with his size, arm strength and ability to make a variety of throws.

"... [His] upside is as high as any quarterback in the class," SI All-American wrote.

Allar, who threw for 2,962 yards and 26 touchdowns at Medina (Ohio) High last season, is part of a notable two-quarterback Penn State class. Allar and Beau Pribula, of Central York (Pa.) High, give Penn State the nation's only class with two committed quarterbacks in the top 30 of the 247Sports position rankings.

Allar left the Elite 11 Finals with a list of improvements to make. The quarterback told SI All-American's Brooks Austin in an interview that he performed well but intended to challenge himself further.

"I think I just showed off my arm strength and how I can make every throw on the field, but what I think I will take away from this is how much more I can grow mentally," Allar told Austin. "I’m really hungry to learn everything I can about this sport, the ins and outs and Xs and Os, so I’m looking forward to it."

Here's SI All-American's full scouting report on Allar. And check out SI All-American's breakdowns of the nation's top 25 quarterbacks in the 2022 class.

Allar is an incredibly talented young signal caller, and his upside is as high as any quarterback in the class. The first thing you notice about Allar, even before he throws a pass, is great size for the position. He's every bit of 6-5 and he's listed at 220 pounds. Allar has a big frame that will continue to fill out, which means he should be able to get to an easy 225-235 pounds.

Allar has exceptional arm strength. He can power the ball down the field, he can make all the difficult throws you want from a top quarterback, and even more important is the fact he does all of this with easy effort. Allar doesn't have to muscle up at all to power the ball, and he doesn't have to get his feet set into the ground to make tough downfield throws either. At times he’ll put a bit too much zip on the ball, but other instances he shows impressive downfield touch.

Allar needs to clean up his footwork, and at times his throwing motion gets a bit long, which can cause him to have accuracy issues. Allar has a tendency to let the ball dip when he's in his drop or going through his progression. That is when you see his motion get long, and if he can get the ball up it should help him stay more compact from the pocket, which should help him improve his accuracy.

