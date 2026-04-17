Penn State Ribs ESPN's Adam Schefter for Nicholas Singleton Post

ESPN's Adam Schefter delivered some good news about former Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton a week before the 2026 NFL Draft. But who knew that Singleton looked so much like a Nittany Lions running back from the 1990s?

Schefter, among ESPN's leading NFL voices, reported that Singleton is "medically cleared" and running again after sustaining a broken foot at the Senior Bowl in January. Great news regarding the former Nittany Lions running back ahead of the draft.

Trouble is, Schefter captioned the post on X with a photo of former Penn State running back Cordell Mitchell, who last played for the Nittany Lions the 1990s. The Getty Images photo Schefter used was from a 1998 Penn State-Illinois game that the Nittany Lions won 27-0. Mitchell carried the ball 15 times for 50 yards in the game.

Schefter corrected his error, but the internet. Well, you know.

How could Schefter possibly think this was Nick Singleton when he tweeted this out? pic.twitter.com/7wYn7ULXWh — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) April 16, 2026

Penn State social media worked over the error, none more successully than the football team's official X account. With access to a vast digital archive of Penn State football footage, the account found a deep-cut touchdown from Mitchell, posting it with only the barest of context for the IYKYK crowd.

Heard a scoop Nick Singleton is back 👀



One of our favorite runs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DqnG37Jsr5 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 17, 2026

All good fun, but Schefter's report certainly is important. Singleton, Penn State's career leader in rushing and total touchdowns, capped his college career with an uneven senior season and then took a winding road to the NFL Draft. Singleton sustained the injury at the Senior Bowl, where he was having a strong week impressing scouts with his speed and athleticism.

Singleton was unable to run or perform most tests at the NFL Scouting Combine or Penn State's Pro Day, where he still posted 25 reps on the bench press. A healthy Singleton could have delivered one of the highest-ranked performances at the combine. Instead, he has been assuring NFL teams that he'll be ready for training camp.

“I’m still here, you know, I’m getting better by the day,” Singleton said at Penn State's Pro Day. “I’m still that same player, run the ball, catch the ball in the backfield, be able to go block, just showing that I’m a complete back.”

.@NickSingletonn putting up 25 reps 💪



Ranks 2nd out of all RB participants at the 2026 NFL Combine pic.twitter.com/GBmgFnekOx — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 18, 2026

Singleton is ESPN's sixth-ranked running back in the 2026 draft class, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., and could provide value as a Day 3 pick. After rushing for 1,099 yards, wth a 6.4 yards-per-carry average, as a junior, Singleton ceded the primary role in the second half of 2026 to teammate Kaytron Allen. He still rushed for 549 yards and 13 touchdowns and has a lot of tread left, having never reached 175 carries in a season at Penn State.

Singleton was the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year as a senior at Gov. Mifflin High, not far from Philadelphia, where he recently visited with the Eagles. At Penn State's Pro Day, Singleton said he had met with nearly every team in some form at the combine.

#PennState RB Nick Singleton is at the Combine despite suffering a broken foot at the Senior Bowl. He said it’s “upsetting” not being able to participate. Expected to run in the 4.3s.



Singleton unlikely to be back for pro day. Hoping to work out for teams right before the draft. pic.twitter.com/6OzPHJNRr9 — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) February 27, 2026

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