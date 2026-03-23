Penn State's Nicholas Singleton Details Winding Road to NFL Draft

STATE COLLEGE | Nicholas Singleton stood behind Drew Allar and alongside NFL scouts during the quarterback’s throwing session at Penn State Pro Day. He wasn’t catching any passes. The Nittany Lions running back broke a foot at the Senior Bowl and missed out on the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s hopeful to be running again soon.

“I feel like I’m good, I’m starting to walk a little bit more,” Singleton said recently at Penn State’s Holuba Hall. “I’ve been walking the past two weeks. … I’m thinking I’ll run a little bit in a couple weeks.”

While scouts didn’t get a chance to see Singleton’s explosiveness, they still saw his upper-body strength. Singleton did 25 reps on the bench press, which would have ranked second among backs at the combine, and plans to “put stuff on film and just send it out” to teams before the draft.

.@NickSingletonn putting up 25 reps 💪



Ranks 2nd out of all RB participants at the 2026 NFL Combine pic.twitter.com/GBmgFnekOx — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 18, 2026

Singleton smiled through the frustration when he met with the media at Pro Day. This isn’t what he planned, especially after how he finished his Penn State career, by breaking Saquon Barkley’s program records for career rushing and total touchdowns.

“I knew it could’ve been worse,” Singleton said. “But at the same time, I’ve gotta keep my head down, keep working, get better.”

In Indianapolis, Singleton met with teams and said he spoke to almost every running back coach in the NFL. He has a trip to the New York Jets and other Zoom meetings scheduled for the weeks leading up to the draft. Singleton ranks seventh, behind teammate Kaytron Allen, on Mel Kiper Jr.’s ESPN position rankings.

Singleton said the fun part of the draft process has been “talking ball” with teams. He hasn’t felt any extra pressure despite being unable to participate in drills.

“I’m still here, you know, I’m getting better by the day,” Singleton said. “I’m still that same player, run the ball, catch the ball in the backfield, be able to go block, just showing that I’m a complete back.”

Singleton also excelled as a kick returner, which he would be open to pursuing in the NFL. Contributing on special teams can be a quicker way of making it to the field, especially for a rookie.

“I’ve been telling teams, kick return and running back, so to have that on my resume is really good,” Singleton said.

Drew Shelton sidelined with hamstring injury

Penn State offensive lineman Drew Shelton speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

At the combine, Drew Shelton pulled a hamstring running his second 40-yard dash. He did not participate in any drills at Pro Day.

“I’m getting better,” Shelton said, hopeful that he will be back to normal in a “week or two.”

“I went right back down to Dallas after the combine to work with the PTs at my training spot, and I feel way better than I did on Monday after the combine, but it’s just not there yet,” Shelton said.

ESPN ranks Shelton ninth among the best available offensive tackles, though other sites don’t list him that high. Pro Football Focus ranks Shelton 183rd overall.

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