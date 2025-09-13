Penn State Routs Villanova, but Questions Linger About the Offense
STATE COLLEGE | No. 2 Penn State routed Villanova 52-6 on Saturday but couldn't record its second consecutive shutout, as the Wildcats scored on a wild final play. Nevertheless, Penn State's win felt drably similar to last week. That's because of the offense. The Nittany Lions fought themselves in the first half before getting into a 2-minute rhythm late in the second quarter to change the game.
Penn State padded its margin of victory with fourth-quarter feel-good touchdowns from tight end Joey Schlaffer and cornerback Jahmir Joseph, who returned an interception for a touchdown. The Nittany Lions also recorded consescutive shutouts for the first time since 1996.
So now Penn State (3-0) now has every data point in place ahead of its Sept. 27 Big Ten opener against Oregon at Beaver Stadium. Are the Nittany Lions ready? Before getting to that, a recap of Penn State's win over the Wildcats.
Also, this was great.
A critical drive
For the second straight week, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar just wasn't consistently sharp in the first half. In particular, he threw three consecutive incompletions (two on third down) to halt drives. At one point, Allar was 0-for-5 on third down, extending last week's 25-percent conversion rate vs. FIU.
But then, Allar can get into a rhythm when he gets into the 2-minute offense. The quarterback threw one of his best passes of the season late in the second quarter, a dime to Trebor Pena between two Villanova defenders. The throw capped an excellent tempo series in which Allar played to his strengths: tempo offense, quick throws, playing in rhythm.
Otherwise, Allar wasn't consistent
As good as the touchdown throw was, Allar made a series of odd mistakes and decisions. He looked at very specific receivers in the first half, likely a function of coordinator Andy Kotelnicki trying to get him targeted work on certain throws, and passed up or never saw open checkdown options. Yet when he did in the third quarter, it resulted in an interception.
Allar wheeled off a downfield look and threw to Kaytron Allen on his left. The throw was high and would have gone incomplete had Villanova's Omari Bursey not intercepted it. It was the kind of lapse Allar has made too often this season. He finishe 16-for-29 for 209 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, Allar was 0-for-5 on third down.
Penn State tried to make Nicholas Singleton happen
Penn State coach James Franklin said last week that he wanted Nicholas Singleton to play more loosely after rushing for 92 yards in the first two games. So Franklin and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki gave Singleton the run game.
The senior had 19 carries into the fourth quarter, when Allen had only six. He ultimately rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries but still appeared to miss cutback looks and couldn't shake some ankle tackles.
Later, against a wearying Villanova defense, Allen put it to the Wildcats. He had gains of 9, 9, 16 and 18 yards on a fourth-quarter drive, the last for a touchdown. That series set up the blowout.
An expected defensive day
This is what should have happened. At halftime, Villanova had just 69 yards of total offense, four first downs and was 2-for-6 on third down. But for a big gain on 4th-and-short, Villanova would have had 42 first-half yards.
Linebackers Amare Campbell and Tony Rojas were exceptional, making a combined five tackles for loss and three sacks. One Rojas sack knocked Villanova quarterback Pat McQuiade from the game for part of the first half. The defensive front generated consistent pressure that Villanova couldn't handle. On one play, the Wildcats gave Dani Dennis-Sutton a free lane to the quarterback, which resulted in an Elliot Washington II interception.
Penn State sought back-to-back shutouts for the first time since the 1996 season. Alas, Villanova quarterback Tanner Maddocks hit tight end Brandon Binkowski on a wild final play.
Noteworthy
Welcome to the field, Joey Schlaffer. The redshirt sophomore tight end caught his first career pass in the fourth quarter. Even better, it went for a 19-yard touchdown.
Welcome to the field, Jahmir Joseph. The true freshman cornerback made a take-notice play in the fourth quarter, weaving through traffic for a 49-yard touchdown on an interception.
Penn State likes the jet sweep to receiver Trebor Pena, running it four times for 33 yards. The longest went for 11.
Tight end Luke Reynolds had another nice game, catching four passes for 73 yards. He converted 46 of those yards after the catch.
Up next
After a bye week, Penn State will host Oregon in its Big Ten opener and the annual White Out on Sept. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.