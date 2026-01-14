Who's in, Who's Out of the Senior Bowl From Penn State

Penn State's Drew Allar isn't among the six quarterbacks who have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl as he continues to recover from October ankle surgery that ended his senior season. In addition, Penn State's top 2026 NFL Draft prospect is not rostered for the high-profile all-star game in late January Mobile, Alabama.

Vega Ioane, Penn State's All-America guard who declared for the draft in early December, is not among the six Nittany Lions on the Senior Bowl roster of more than 130 players announced Tuesday. Ioane, a two-year starter, won multiple All-America honors and is the highest-ranked Nittany Lion in the draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Here's a look at the Penn State players who are, and aren't, going to the Senior Bowl, scheduled for Jan. 31.

Penn State players headed to the Senior Bowl

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kaytron Allen: Penn State's first 4,000-yard rusher set multiple school records in his final season, including career rushing yards (4,180) and attempts (769). He ranked second this season in the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,303) and first in yards per attempt (6.2) among backs with at least 160 carries. Allen did not play in the Pinstripe Bowl. He is Kiper's No. 4 running back in the 2026 draft class.

Nicholas Singleton: Allen's fellow back broke two of Saquon Barkley's career scoring records for career touchdowns (55) and rushing touchdowns (45) and also ranks first in career all-purpose yards (5,586). Singleton also skipped the bowl game and is Kiper's sixth-ranked back.

Drew Shelton: The left tackle started every game over the past two seasons until the Pinstripe Bowl. He was honorable mention All-Big Ten and made 32 career starts. He is the only Penn State offensive lineman rostered at the Senior Bowl.

Dani Dennis-Sutton: A two-year starter at defensive end, Dennis-Sutton was Penn State's only Senior Bowl participant to play in the Pinstripe Bowl. He made two sacks in Penn State's win over Clemson and called the opportunity a "privilege." Dennis-Sutton is Kiper's sixth-ranked edge rusher.

Zane Durant: A stalwart at defensive tackle, Durant led Penn State's roster in starts, making 39 over the past three seasons. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention after 4.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and his first career interception (against Nebraska).

Zakee Wheatley: The two-year starting safety capped his career with an underrated All-Big Ten honorable mention. Wheatley played a superb season, finishing second on the team with 74 tackles, making an interception and recovering a fumble.

Nittany Lions not participating in the Senior Bowl

Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane (71) celebrates with running back Quinton Martin Jr. after a touchdown during the Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ioane and Allar are the two most notable absences, though Allar is more understandable. The quarterback had surgery in October to repair a broken ankle and spent the remainder of the regular season attending Penn State games on a scooter.

Allar, who did not use the scooter at the Dec. 27 Pinstripe Bowl, told ESPN's Pete Thamel that he hoped to be able to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

"Fortunately enough, my injury, although it's going to take time to heal, it's not the most significant injury in the world," Allar said on a conference call with reporters in November. "There's guys that have suffered a lot worse injuries than me, and I'll be able to make a full recovery."

It's unclear why Ioane is not participating in the Senior Bowl. He is a projected first-round pick and the No. 1 overall interior lineman in the draft class, according to Kiper.

Other notable Nittany Lions not participating in the Senior Bowl include center Nick Dawkins, tackle Nolan Rucci, tight end Khalil Dinkins and all three starting senior receivers (Trebor Pena, Devonte Ross and Kyron Hudson).

Senior Bowl week begins Jan. 27, with live coverage on NFL Network. The Senior Bowl game kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Jan. 30 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

