In a Tough Year Personally, Penn State's Kaytron Allen Finds Joy in a Record
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State running back Kaytron Allen had grass stains all over his uniform with specs of red sticking to his Navy jersey after battling through Nebraska defenders Saturday. But before he could ring the Beaver Stadium victory bell, Allen ran into the stands and hugged his mother.
Allen rushed for 160 and two touchdowns to set Penn State’s all-time rushing record in the Nittany Lions' 37-10 win over the Cornhuskers. Evan Royster’s former record of 3,392 yards stood for 15 yards until Allen surpassed it with a 3-yard carry in the second half. Allen brings a career rushing total of 3,954 yards into Penn State’s regular-season finale against Rutgers.
“We witnessed greatness from Kaytron Allen,” Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith said. “Penn State’s been playing football for an awful long time, and to be the No. 1 rusher in the history of this place, it is an impressive thing that he accomplished tonight. What makes it even more impressive is that he is a guy who had to share carries for four years. And to break the record tonight, hats off to him, game ball to him.”
Fans around Allen and his family chanted his name and sought to get closer to him and Nicholas Singleton, his roommate and fellow running back. Quarterback Drew Allar watched the scene unfold from the field, grinning wide as they celebrated.
“I had to go see my mom first,” Allen said. “All the things she sacrificed for us as kids, me and my two brothers, she deserved everything. I wish her name could go up here, too.”
A challenging season for Kaytron Allen
This season hasn’t been easy for Allen, which goes beyond the team's team struggles on the field. He lost two family members this year, which he said has made this a “long, long year.”
“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it, but I wish my aunts could be here to see this, but I know they’re here in spirit,” Allen said. “I’ve always been motivated, but it definitely put an extra edge just because of the way things happened.”
Allen broke the rushing record on a 3rd-and-7 carry at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Penn State was forced to punt but pulled off a fake with Luke Reynolds rushing for 26 yards and the first down. On the next play, Allen plowed through the middle of Nebraska’s line for a 13-yard touchdown, his second of the game.
Allen kicked down the door in celebration, and the ball never left his grasp. He ran it all the way to the sideline, where he was greeted by several teammates and wrapped in a hug by Smith.
“They kind of know what I’ve been through throughout the year, and it just meant a lot to see everyone's faces and things like that,” Allen said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t had the season that we wanted to have.”
Rushing to the top of the record books
Smith said last week that, when Allen began his Penn State career in 2022, he wasn’t the team’s friendliest player. He has always been quiet, but as he grew in the program Allen’s personality started breaking through the surface.
Playing alongside Singleton and sharing the role for the past four years pushed him to play at his best. In August, Allen said the world hadn’t seen his full potential yet, and a healthy offseason allowed him to hit the ground running. But it’s no secret Penn State struggled to get either running back going.
Since stepping into the interim role, Smith has insisted on making sure that Allen and Singleton combine for at least 30 touches per game. They totaled 35 against the Cornhuskers.
“These two guys have to touch the ball for us to be successful,” Smith said. “The dynamic duo. They’re unbelievable. They’re amazing people, they’re unselfish, they’re happy for each other. It’s just a great effort for tonight.”
Singleton tied Saquon Barkley for the program’s all-time records for rushing touchdowns (43) and total touchdowns (53) with his two scores. He finished with 44 yards on seven carries and added 51 receiving yards, getting 50 of them with an explosive catch and run to end the first quarter.
“He’s like a brother from a different mother, and we’re just tight,” Allen said. “We’re always talking to each other and things like that, off the field, on the field. He helped me grow, I hope I helped him grow.”
When Allen scored his first touchdown on Penn State’s drive to start the second half, Singleton was right by his side, knocking down the door with him.
'They changed a kid's life from Norfolk'
Allen, whose nickname is "Fatman," was still processing the moment when he met with reporters afterward. In a pregame ceremony, he and 33 other seniors were honored. It wasn’t the season any of them wanted; Penn State is fighting for bowl eligibility rather than a shot at a national championship.
But, through it all, Allen said he is having the most fun in his career.
“I just had to adjust and do things differently for my body, for my health, for my mind, things like that,” Allen said. “I’ve just been trying to get better with everything.”
Prior to playing Iowa, when Smith took over, Allen had only two games with more than 15 carries. Since then, Allen is averaging 23.6 carries per game. Smith has made clear that he trusts Allen with the ball, and Allen appreciates how Smith has believed in him.
“A few years ago, I went to his house for Thanksgiving so I can have Thanksgiving here, so it just means everything is coming full circle,” Allen said. “I’m glad I got an opportunity to do it with Coach Terry and I’m glad he believed in me. It means a lot.”
The difference between Penn State winning and losing is how the team’s best players are giving more, according to Smith.
“They are playing inspired football,” Smith said. “They’re hungry, they want to play. In a season that they could easily give up and quit, they’re on the brink of playing some of our best ball.”
Penn State put together a cohesive performance like it had been expected to all season. Smith got the team to have fun again, and it shows in how the players carry themselves on the field.
“The moment you stop having fun playing ball, you might as well just stop playing football,” Allen said. “That’s why you play football, to have fun, it can change your life for real.”
On Penn State’s opening drive, Allen broke free, rushing 50 yards down the left side. After that first possession, he already had 57 yards. Breaking the record wasn’t a matter of if but when. Every handoff Allen took engaged the crowd braving cold November temperatures.
Rooting for Allen from afar was Ju’Juan Seider, Penn State’s former running backs coach who now works for Notre Dame. Seider posted on X immediately after Allen broke the record.
“He helped me grow a lot here, become a better person,” Allen said of Seider. “He told me, ‘Go get it.’ I appreciate him for giving me this opportunity, him and [James] Franklin. They changed a kid’s life from Norfolk.”