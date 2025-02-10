Penn State's Abdul Carter Rising as Potential No. 1 Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
Penn State had eight players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, a class that was headlined by Olu Fashanu going 13th overall to the New York Jets. While the Nittany Lions may not reach that number again in 2025, they do have a deep collection of talent off to the next level, including five players projected to be picked in the seven-round draft.
Could Penn State also have the No. 1 overall pick? Here’s an early look at where Penn State’s prospects may land in the draft, using NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus rankings for round projections.
Defensive end Abdul Carter
- NFL Mock Draft Database overall ranking: 2nd
- Projected round: 1st
Carter, who became a true game-wrecker after transitioning from linebacker to defensive end in 2024, has a clear shot at being Penn State’s first No. 1 overall selection since Courtney Brown in 2000.
The Micah Parsons comparisons have run rampant around Carter, and for good reason. He registered an FBS-best 23.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles last season. With Carter’s unique blend of explosiveness, speed and versatility, plus clear room to grow as he spends more time at defensive end, his ceiling could someday reach Defensive Player of the Year levels. He’s ESPN’s No. 1 prospect in the 2025 draft.
The Tennessee Titans have the top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus has Tennessee selecting Carter first overall in its most recent mock draft, as do The Athletic, On3 and Pro Football Network. Carter’s destination may depend on how the quarterback race shapes up at the top of the draft, but he appears unlikely to fall any further than the Jaguars’ No. 5 selection.
Tight end Tyler Warren
- NFL Mock Draft Database overall ranking: 13th
- Projected round: 1st
Warren’s do-it-all skill set gives him a high floor in the NFL, and there’s a good chance he’s the first tight end off the board. Just where Warren falls, though, could vary based on teams’ needs.
A common projection for Warren is No. 14 overall to the Indianapolis Colts, who could use a reliable weapon for their young quarterback Anthony Richardson. That’s where On3 has Warren in its latest mock draft. But as the April draft inches closer, the chance that Warren is taken in the top-10 seems to be increasing. The Jets, Panthers and Saints are all realistic destinations for Penn State’s star tight end.
NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah’s most recent mock draft has Warren going No. 7 overall to New York. Jeremiah wrote that Wilson “will be popular with his quarterback and running backs.” ESPN ranks Warren, who had 1,233 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns in 2024, as its No. 5 overall prospect. Like Carter, he may not reach higher draft slots if teams are pursuing quarterbacks or other urgent position needs. But in all likelihood, Warren will be a top-15 selection at minimum.
Safety Kevin Winston Jr.
- NFL Mock Draft Database overall ranking: 83rd
- Projected round: 3rd
Winston’s draft outlook is intriguing due to the reported partially torn ACL that sidelined him for most of the 2024 season. He entered Week 1 vs. West Virginia with first-round potential, logging 12 tackles and a forced fumble in that game, then went down with the injury. However, Winston’s impressive speed and burst in stopping the run, plus strong tackling skills, should make him a strong prospect for the second or third round.
The 33rd Team’s recent scouting report on Winston grades the safety at third-round value, writing that “his ability to fit the run and his tackling prowess would be a valued asset,” but also noting “his reliability and coverage instincts as a deep defender will need significant development.” Wherever Winston, ESPN’s No. 5 safety prospect, winds up, he may have more of a special teams role early to prove himself before earning a starting opportunity.
Safety Jaylen Reed
- NFL Mock Draft Database overall ranking: 125th
- Projected round: 4th
Reed’s draft stock soared throughout the 2024 season as he stepped into Penn State’s No. 1 safety role in Winston’s absence. After making 98 tackles, three interceptions and 2.5 sacks in 16 games, Reed appears to be a solid bet to be drafted in the middle rounds, owning some standout versatility.
As ESPN’s No. 7 safety prospect, Reed should fall within the same range as Winston. Pro Football Network's recent seven-round mock draft has Reed going 120th overall to the Broncos. Reed will likely start out as a developmental piece for an NFL squad.
Linebacker Kobe King
- NFL Mock Draft Database overall ranking: 157th
- Projected round: 5th
King is the final Penn State prospect who currently is a projected draft pick. As a leader for the Nittany Lions in 2024, King played middle linebacker and accumulated 97 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. King’s twin brother, Kalen, was drafted by the Packers in the seventh round of last year’s draft and is on Green Bay’s practice squad.
Kobe could soon join him as a late-round pick. With clear leadership skills and a physical play style, the linebacker offers some upside. NFLDraftBuzz.com’s scouting report of King praises his “elite run-stopping instincts” and “old-school linebacker nastiness,” but notes that his coverage skills and limited athleticism will be drawbacks.
Penn State's projected UDFAs
Six more Penn State players will be part of the 2025 NFL Draft but aren’t currently projected selections. The majority of that group plays defense.
Cornerback Jalen Kimber, edge rusher Amin Vanover and defensive tackles Coziah Izzard and Dvon J-Thomas are projected undrafted free agents by NFL Mock Draft Database. J-Thomas was one of the vocal leaders on Penn State’s 2024 unit and recorded 94 tackles across his collegiate career.
Offensively, wide receiver Julian Fleming, who had 176 receiving yards in 2024, and guard Sal Wormley will also have their names in the draft after exhausting their eligibility at Penn State. Wormley could be the fourth lineman drafted from Penn State’s 2023 starting offensive line.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay.
Daniel Mader, a May 2024 graduate of Penn State, is an Editorial Intern with The Sporting News. As a student journalist with The Daily Collegian, he served as a sports editor and covered Nittany Lions women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and more. He has also covered Penn State football for NBC Sports and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with additional work in the Centre Daily Times, Lancaster Online and more. Follow him on X @DanielMader_ or Instagram @dmadersports.