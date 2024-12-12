Penn State's KJ Winston Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr., who missed most of the 2024 college football season with an injury, will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Winston announced his decision Thursday, when ESPN's Adam Schefter also revealed the injury that Winston attempted to play through early this season.
Just days after being named the Big Ten defensive player of the week for his 12-tackle performace at West Virginia, Winston sustained a "partially-torn ACL," according to Schefter. Winston attempted to play in Penn State's home opener against Bowling Green on Sept. 7 but managed just 15 snaps and left the game in the first half. He later had surgery and missed the remainder of the season, according to Schefter, who also reported that Winston "is on pace to be cleared for on-field drills by March 1 ahead of the NFL Draft."
"To Penn State Nation, thank you for making my time here special," Winston wrote in a post on Instagram. "Wearing the blue and white has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I'll always carry the pride of being a Nittany Lion.
"After much thought and prayer, I'm excited to announce that I'll be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. This has been my dream for as long as I can remember, and I'm ready to embrace this next challenge with the same dedication that got me to this point."
Winston, a team captain, played just two full seasons at Penn State but returned as one of the team's top defensive players. He was honorable mention all-Big Ten in 2023 after leading the team in tackles (60), recovering two fumbles, breaking up five passes and intercepting one pass. Winston (6-2, 205 pounds) entered this season as one of the team's top-ranked NFL Draft prospects, ranking as a first-round pick among some draft scouts.
Before the season, Ric Serritella's All Access Football ranked Winston as the No. 2 safety in the 2025 draft class. Serritella's scouting service currently lists Winston as its No. 58 player overall and the fifth-ranked safety, largely because he fits the job description for an NFL safety.
"The NFL craves interchangeable parts at the safety position," Serritella wrote before the season. "It’s required to be able to cover well versus the pass, plus step up against the run. Being able to play both safety spots, or safety and slot and at times, even linebacker are all duties that may be required."
Penn State coach James Franklin long has raved about Winston's skills on and off the field. Before the season, Franklin called Winston "an extension of the coaching staff."
"He’s a man, he really is," Franklin said in August. "He’s so mature. He really knows how to practice, how to prepare. He’s totally locked in, totally focused. Football is really important to him., I don’t have enough adjectives for him. If you look at him physically, he’s beautiful. He’s got a great relationship with the coaching staff and is an extension of the coaching staff. I could go on and on and on. I think he's going to have a big year for us and I think he has a very special, bright future."
Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen did strong work in adjusting to losing Winston, as did safeties Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley. The pair combined for 149 tackles (Reed led the team with 79) and four interceptions (three for Reed).
Penn State hosts SMU in a first-round College Football Playoff game Dec. 21 at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on TNT.
