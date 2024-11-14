Penn State's James Franklin 'Confident' Nick Singleton Will Play at Purdue
Penn State coach James Franklin said Wednesday that he is "confident" running back Nicholas Singleton will play against Purdue this weekend. Singleton participated in individual drills at Penn State practice Wednesday and has been available for the Nittany Lions this week.
"Confident he’ll be ready to go, but as you guys know, medical decisions are out of my league," Frankin told reporters in State College. "But we’re confident he’ll be ready to go."
Singleton, Penn State's second-leading rusher who has scored seven touchdowns, left last week's game against Washington in the second half. The running back had looked quick and decisive against the Huskies, particularly on a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that was called back by a penalty.
Earlier this week, Franklin said that Singleton has been dealing with some lingering physical issues for the past few games. Singleton did not play against UCLA, the first game he has missed in his career, and appeared limited for several games thereafter. However, Singleton continued to contribute in receiving situations, making 16 catches over the past four games.
"It's been important for us to get Nick involved in the passing game in maybe the non-traditional running back routes and in other ways that makes it more difficult to defend," Franklin said. "It will help long-term in his career as well, just more things he's able to do and the more comfortable he is doing them. His ball skills have gotten dramatically better since his freshman year."
Linebacker Dom DeLuca returns to full strength
Linebacker and special teams captain Dom DeLuca started the past two games on defense after missing two games with a hand injury. DeLuca played 30 snaps against Washington, the most for him in a Big Ten game, and Franklin said that he's back to full strength.
"He had a cast on his hand early on and only had his thumb exposed," Franklin said. "It's hard to be the type of special teams player he is with not having a hand [available]. He's definitely not able to wrap with that hand. As the hand healed and he got more fingers available to him and got more comfortable, then he has more confidence and we have more confidence in him being able to do the things he did before the injury."
Linebacker Tony Rojas continues his transtion to starting
Sophomore Tony Rojas has started all nine games at linebacker, looking at times dominant and still inexperienced at others. Rojas has 34 tackles, four for losses, and an interception this season. He also continues to learn how to play in space in Penn State's defense.
"There's been high expectations for him since he got here," Franklin said. "He played really good as a freshman. It's a good example of, there's a difference between coming in as the backup and being the starter and having to do it play in and play out, and the discipline and the toughness that takes mentally and physically to do that. It's been a transition for him. He's really doing some good things, but the exciting thing for him and for us is, there's a lot left in the tank for him."
Franklin further compared Rojas' transition to that of defensive end Abdul Carter, who played linebacker last season. Carter now leads the FBS in tackles for loss (15.5)
"I think [Carter] is getting more and more comfortable and more and more confident each week," Franklin said, "and I think you're going to see the same thing with Tony."
Penn State (8-1) visits Purdue on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
