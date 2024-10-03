Penn State's James Franklin Updates Nittany Lions' Preparation for UCLA
Penn State coach James Franklin met with reporters after practice Wednesday for his final media availablity before Saturday's game against UCLA. During the session, Franklin provided a short response when asked about the status of running back Nicholas Singleton. Here's a recap of Franklin's media availability.
What's the status of Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton?
Reporters attending the media window of Penn State football practice Wednesday did not see Singleton, the team's leader in rushing yards, all-purpose yards and scoring. After practice, Franklin was asked, "Is there anything that is going on there that might impact his availability?"
"No, not at this stage," Franklin responded.
Penn State permits media to watch about 10-15 minutes of practice. Singleton was available to the media following last Saturday's game against Illinois and on Tuesday for a scheduled conference call, suggesting he did not sustain a significant injury during the game. He ran 16 times for 94 yards and a touchdown agianst Illinois.
Singleton has rushed for 408 yards on 53 carries and ranks third nationally with a 7.7 yards-per-carry average (among backs with at least 50 rushing attempts). Singleton also ranks third in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards (558).
The running back from Pennsylvania's Governor Miffliin High has made his physical game the hallmark of his junior season. Against Illinois, Singleton converted a third down by blocking a defensive end to the ground, catching a pass and running through a defensive back to the first-down marker.
"Like [Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider] always says, to play running back you've got to have that little edge to yourself, have a different mentality, be willing to get that extra yard," Singleton said Tuesday. "... Being that type of back, everybody's scared of that."
Singleton and fellow running back Kaytron Allen have 53 carries each this season, as Penn State blends their workload.
"Sometimes it creates a management [issue] where, during games, they want more touches," Franklin said. "But in the big picture, outside of the emotion of a game, I think both of them would sign up for it again, and obviously we would. It’s something that I believe in, that [Seider] believes in and that our running backs believe in. We’re going to keep those guys as fresh and as healthy as we possibly can, so that’s not a concern when people draft our guys that they’re concerned about how much tread is left on their tires."
Penn State will release its availability report for Saturday's game against UCLA two hours before kickoff.
RELATED: Penn State's Kaytron Allen continues kicking down doors
Freshman running backs update
If Penn State plays a third running back this season, he will be a true freshman. Cam Wallace, the No. 3 back out of training camp, is out with a "long-term" injury, so Quinton Martin Jr. and Corey Smith will share that role. However, both 2024 recruits remain likely to redshirt, unless Singleton or Allen's status changes. Each back can play four game and retain his redshirt. Martin has played in one game, while Smith has not seen game action.
"Quinton and Corey are doing really well," Franklin said. "They're different than Nick and Kaytron. Maybe at some point they'll get to that size. Nick and Kaytron and both big, strong, powerful backs. They’re not that at this stage, but they’re still freshmen. But they do a really good job of making you miss, they’re both really good receivers out of the backfield, so they’ve done some really good things and they’ve learned to pick things up so far."
Fixing the communications issues on defense
Franklin has said that Penn State's defense had some issues deploying the new communications technology on defense in the first two games. That issue was most acute during the first half of the home opener against Bowling Green, which scored 24 points. On Wednesday, Franklin said the defense largely has resolved those issues. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen is coaching from the press box instead of the field, and analyst Dan Connor is relaying the defensive calls to middle linebacker Kobe King through the communications system.
"Everybody has kind of been settled into their roles, and I also think we have gotten more settled with the technology," Franklin said. "The technology, I think the first couple of weeks, was challenging in terms of figuring out the best way for Penn State to use it. And we just got to a point where now, the technology has been a positive. It’s been a benefit and it’s not cumbersome, and it was probably that the first couple weeks."
Penn State hosts UCLA at noon ET Saturday on FOX. Watch Franklin's full post-practice availability here, via Blue-White Illustrated.
