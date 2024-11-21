Penn State's James Franklin Weighs in on Big Ten, SEC and the College Football Playoff
College Football Playoff yelling season is in full swing. Penn State isn't immune from having its name invoked, for better or worse, as the No. 4 team in the latest CFP rankings. Though the Nittany Lions face a critical game Saturday at Minnesota, where their playoff hopes derailed in 2019, they can't truly escape being dragged into the conversation.
So on Wednesday, Penn State coach James Franklin was asked to evaluate the strength of the Big Ten this season. He responded by saying that the Big Ten and the SEC should compose the majority of the 12-team playoff field and didn't apologize for it.
"The reality is, whether people’s feelings are hurt or not, these two conferences need to have the biggest number [of teams] and the biggest presence in the playoffs because we’ve earned it throughout the season," Franklin told reporters after practice in State College.
Penn State (9-1) has been enjoined to the argument based on its strength of schedule (38, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index), strength of record (4) and seven-point loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are drawing comparisons, which range from fair to overwrought, to two-loss teams in the SEC.
Franklin called this the battle over the "narrative of college football," which will continue until the 12-team playoff field is announced Dec. 8 (and even thereafter). But Franklin said that the Big Ten and SEC deserve to drive that narrative.
"Obviously I'm concerned about Penn State and obviously I'm concerned about the Big Ten, but I’m one of the few guys who’s been a head coach in both conferences," said Franklin, who spent three years at Vanderbilt before becoming Penn State's head coach in 2014. "And to me, the right thing to be talking about is the two best conferences in all of college football are the Big Ten and the SEC, and we should have the most teams in [the playoff]. I don’t think there’s any question to that.
"I think where it becomes problematic is when you have rules for certain teams and certain conferences to get in, and maybe people don’t feel like they’re actually in the top 12. We’re fortunate. We’re part of the two conferences that I think everybody would agree are the two strongest conferences. I don’t think we need to take shots in the Big Ten at the SEC, because that’s been proven over time. And I don’t think the SEC should be taking shots at the Big Ten. We’re in a really, really good position in both conferences. I don’t think there’s any argument there."
A hectic December forthcoming
After its regular-season finale against Maryland on Nov. 30, Franklin won't get much downtime. Even if the Nittany Lions don't qualify for the Big Ten title game, the head coach faces a swift recruiting turnaround. The early signing period begins Dec. 4, and the NCAA Transfer Portal opens Dec. 9, meaning Franklin and his staff will be doing a lot of roster building and retention while preparing for a potential playoff game.
Franklin said Wednesday that Penn State will host its annual Signing Day program, even if the team is playing in the conference championship game. The event will just feature fewer assistants present during the festivities.
"Typically it's the whole staff, but it will be me and the recruiting staff [on the program]," Franklin said. "The rest of the coaches will be doing the gameplanning. It takes a lot of organization and a vision and communication to make sure everybody is on the same page."
Road warriors
Penn State can complete a rare sweep Saturday at Minnesota. The Nittany Lions are 4-0 on the road this season. With a win over the Gophers, Penn State will go 5-0 in regular-season road games for the first time since 1994.
