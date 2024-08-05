Penn State's Nicholas Singleton, Abdul Carter Earn More Preseason Praise
Penn State stars Nicholas Singleton and Abdul Carter earned more preseason attention Monday, landing on the Walter Camp Award watch list. The award, presented by the Walter Camp Foundation, recognizes college football's player of the year. Fifty players representing 39 schools are on the preseason watch list. Penn State is among nine programs with multiple nominees.
Singleton, among Penn State's most promising players this season, has made watch lists for the Maxwell Award (player of the year) and the Hornung Award, given to the nation's most versatile player. Singleton was named third-team all-Big Ten last season after rushing for 752 years and eight touchdowns and catching two touchdown passes. As Penn State's primary kick returner, Singleton averaged 24.1 yards per attempt with a season-long of 51 yards.
Carter, a first-team all-Big Ten linebacker last season, will play two positions for the Nittany Lions this season. The Bronko Nagurski Award candidate will see time at linebacker as well as defensive end, his primary position. Carter also represented Penn State on the Walter Camp preseason All-America Team.
“He'll play both. We have the flexibility to play him at both positions,” Franklin said. “He's one of the unique athletes that was playing linebacker at 250 pounds. You never know how that transition is going to go, playing in space at the linebacker position compared to moving up to the line of scrimmage and having to go against the offensive tackles. He made the adjustment pretty quickly.”
Eight Penn State players have been named to preseason watch lists:
Drew Allar: Maxwell Award
Abdul Carter: Nagurski Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award
Nick Dawkins: Wuerffel Trophy (community service award)
Tyler Duzansky: Mannelly Award (long snapper award)
Chase Meyer: Lou Groza Award (kicker)
Nicholas Singleton: Maxwell Award, Paul Hornung Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award
Riley Thompson: Ray Guy Award (punter)
Sal Wormley: Outland Trophy (interior lineman)
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.