Penn State Begins Spring Football Practice Without Several Top Players

Penn State began spring practice Tuesday without multiple expected starters who are recovering from injuries and offseason procedures. But coach Matt Campbell said that, so far, everyone is on track to return for August training camp. That includes quarterback Rocco Becht, who has been throwing for about three weeks and is ahead of schedule following offseason surgery to his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

"The thing that I know I am really confident in is, everybody will be back full strength [by training camp]," Campbell said. "As long as we do right, and we'll see what happens in the spring, but at this point, everybody should be full go ready to rock and roll by the time we get to fall camp."

The list of key players who will be limited this spring is substantial. Beyond Becht, Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen, Iowa State's top receivers last season, will be out along with tight ends Andrew Rappleyea and Gabe Burkle. Offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh will miss spring drills following an offseason procedure.

Defensively, linebacker Tony Rojas continues to work back from sustaining a torn ACL last season, as does transfer safety Jeremiah Cooper. Campbell said that their absences will provide opportunities for his fledgling roster to introduce more players into drills.

"We certainly do have a lot of guys that will not be at least in live reps in this spring," Campbell said. "But that's no different than other years past where I've been. So you've just got to do a great job with the young men that you do have. You've got to be smart in how you practice and make sure everybody's getting what they need out of spring practice."

Becht, meanwhile, has been throwing for several weeks, a good sign that he's progressing on the timetable he set following surgery in December. The three-year starter at Iowa State last season played through several injuries, including a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder for which he had the procedure.

In February, Becht said that he hoped to participate in live drills during the second half of practice. Campbell said that Becht at least will throw in 7-on-7 drills but is unlikely to scrimmage, even with a non-contact jersey.

"I think Rocco is a little bit ahead of schedule," Campbell said. "Physically he was able to get out and do some drill work today, some individual [work]. I think the biggest thing for him is, he won't get live reps. But things like 7-on-7, 3-over-2 routes, routes on air, I do think he's going to get a lot of that work, which I think will be really, really good for him.

"He's been throwing now probably for a little over three weeks, which has been really great for him. We've got to make sure we're slow and right with Rocco rather than fast and wrong. But it's certainly huge to have him out there in individuals and certainly huge to, even today, have him out in group [drills]. And for those young quarterbacks to be able to watch him, and just to have his leadership on the field, that's been big for us."

Penn State opened Beaver Stadium today for interviews with more than 30 players, including transfers and returnees.



QB Rocco Becht discussed the “change in the locker room” over the past 2 months. pic.twitter.com/AVzYCNJsXU — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) February 25, 2026

Matt Campbell's "slow and right" approach

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell speaks during a press conference at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

The list of missing players adds a complicating layer to Campbell's first set of spring drills, which already has moving parts. Penn State brought in 55 new players this offseason, including 40 from the transfer portal. They seek to blend with the 52 returning Nittany Lions, who were used to James Franklin's offseason system.

One major change is the schedule. Penn State will hold morning practices under Campbell. Franklin's practice sessions usually were late afternoon, particularly in-season. Another is pace. Campbell emphasized that he will pursue a "slow and right" approach to spring.

"As a head coach you're always self-reflecting on what went well, what didn't go well, how do we be better and what does this team need," Campbell said. "And I think every year, even in a spring practice setting, it's going to look a little different just based on where you're at. So I don't think it's so foreign to me in terms of starting over.

"But I do think it's aligning everybody and making sure we're slow-and-right right now. Where do drills go? Where's the offense go? Where's the defense go? All those kind of things are certainly unique and new, and so slow and right is really the process for us."

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