Penn State's PJ Duke Breaks Down NCAA Wrestling Finish, Explains What's Next

After the semifinals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Penn State's PJ Duke began the unpleasant task of losing weight for the next day. "I really don't want to do this," he said. Duke had just lost a tense overtime bout that hinged on controversial officiating, meaning he wouldn't wrestle for a national championship.

But the Penn State freshman, who became one of the nation's top 157-pound wrestlers this season, thought of his family and the sacrifices they made for his wrestling career. And he kept going.

"My dad is my hero," Duke said Saturday afternoon in Cleveland. "I see him get up at 4:30, commute an hour-and-a-half to work, get home at 9 or 10 and still want to go to my practice and watch me wrestle since I was a little kid. How can I quit? ... I'm not going to quit when my family is working twice as hard as me."

Penn State’s PJ Duke on his loss Friday at the NCAA Wrestling Championships and what pushed him to place third Saturday. pic.twitter.com/L7cAqMKmY4 — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) March 21, 2026

Duke placed third at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships, ending his superb freshman season tantalizing close to a national championship. He went 5-1 at NCAAs to cap a first season in which he finished 24-2, won the Big Ten title and climbed atop the InterMat Wrestling rankings at 157 entering the national tournament.

Duke contributed a stock of bonus points to Penn State's dominant regular season andfifth straight team title at the NCAA Championships. He tied teammates Levi Haines and Mitchell Mesenbrink, both two-time NCAA champs, for the team lead with five falls during the regular season. He also tied for third in dual bonus points (25) and takedowns (50) as Penn State went 15-0.

Duke turned up his scoring in the postseason. He was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Big Ten Championships, where he beat three top-10 wrestlers, two via major decisions. At NCAAs, Duke scored two pins and a technical fall to reach the semifinals.

"You watch him all year, he gets after it," Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said before the Big Ten Championships. "He’s figuring out how to score on guys who are maybe being a little more defensive on him and some of those tactics. When he needs to go score and he has the urgency to score, he scores. It’s awesome."

Duke wanted to extract a bit more of that urgency from himself in the semifinals.

'It's completely my fault'

PJ Duke and Landon Robideau had a WILD overtime ending in the 157 lbs semifinals! This will be one of the most discussed matches of the tournament.#NCAA coverage presented by @CKAwrestling pic.twitter.com/XtKdO6vjvI — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 21, 2026

Duke, who looked unbeatable through three rounds, lost 3-1 on a tiebreaker reversal to Oklahoma State's fifth-seeded Landon Robideau in the semifinals. The reversal was impressive, but the more important moment occurred in sudden victory.

Duke was awared a takedown and appeared to be securing a cradle when the official stopped the bout. That's when Oklahoma State coach David Taylor, a two-time national champ for Sanderson at Penn State, challenged the takedown. It was overturned, sending Duke and Robideau to the tiebreaker.

Sanderson and his staff were livid at the overturn, and Robideau capitalized. He scored the reversal in the second tiebreaker, and Duke was cautioned twice for early starts in a desperate attempt to get the winning takedown. Penn State's staff continued arguing the call after the match.

Asked whether he had the takedown, Duke said, "It doesn't really matter what I think." He also congratulated Robideau, the eventual national champion, for winning the bout.

"Obviously it didn't go my way, and I can’t control … what the refs are doing," Duke said. "It's completely my fault. I should have done more on offense. I should be getting to my attacks at the start. Obviously [Robideau] wrestled a great match. He deserved to win. He did everything right."

After the loss, Duke began his weight-cutting regimen to prepare for Saturday's consolations. He responded with two wins Saturday, punctuating his tournament with a 20-4 techincal fall over Ohio State's Brandon Cannon. Duke scored 61 points in three postseason wins over Cannon, the nation's top-ranked wrestler for much of the season.

"Next time I’m just going to be more offensive and be myself, but it’s pretty cool to bounce back and take third," Duke said. "Obviously I was dreading doing it, getting that weight off and all that stuff, but I was just thinking about my family and my family name. That's way more important to me than wrestling, just showing my family and how they raised me. I’m tough. I'm going to go get that third-place medal. And that’s what I did."

What's next for PJ Duke?

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler PJ Duke competes against Ohio State Buckeyes' Brandon Cannon during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Duke just finished a long stretch of high-stakes competitive wrestling. It began last May at Final X, where he pinned four-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis to win the 70 kg men's freestyle title and make the Senior World team. That's where seven-time world and Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs called Duke a "superstar in the making."

Duke competed at three world championships last year, winning a U20 world title, before taking over the 157-pound weight class as a freshman at Penn State. He said he's healthy after nearly a year of non-stop competition and plans to begin training for another freestyle season.

"A lot of training to be done, a lot of improvements to be made," Duke said. "… I’m thankful to be healthy after three world championships, a full season back-to-back. I’ve asked a lot of my body, and making sure it’s feeling good and ready is obviously important. But thankful I’m healthy and I’m ready to go."

Asked whether he'll stay at 157 in college, Duke said he wasn't "100 percent" sure. Penn State loses just one starter from its lineup in Haines, the 174-pound national champ. Haines made the move two years ago from 157 to 174. Duke potentially could do the same.

"I've definitely learned that wrestling is a very hard sport," Duke siad. "It’s unforgiving. You can do everything right, and it still won’t go your way. But I’ve also learned that it’s what I live for, it’s what I love and I’m thankful to be where I am at Penn State and to have the people I have around me. I’m super grateful to be able to wrestle every day."

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