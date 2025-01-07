Penn State's NIL Collective Launches App, Party Ahead of Orange Bowl
Happy Valley United, Penn State's official NIL collective, has launched a new mobile app and is hosting a major event in conjunction with the Orange Bowl. The collective on Tuesday released an app that gives fans access to content, a rewards program and an opportunity to connect with other fans. On Wednesday, Happy Valley United will host a fundraiser in Miami ahead of Penn State's game with Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.
Happy Valley United seeks to capitalize on Penn State's first run through the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions defeated SMU and Boise State in the first two rounds to reach the semifinals for the first time. With a win over Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, Penn State would play for its first national championship since the 1986 season.
Happy Valley United has hosted events at every stage of the playoffs, including last week in Scottsdale, Arizona, before the Fiesta Bowl. The collective is hosting the Orange Bowl party at
Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge in Miami, and the guest list of former Penn State football lettermen is impressive. Among the former players scheduled to attend: LaVar Arrington, O.J. McDuffie, Ki-Jana Carter, Chop Robinson, Chafie Fields, Michael Mauti and Brandon Short. The event runs from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, and tickets are $100 per person, $150 per couple.
Meanwhile, fans also can download the Happy Valley United to stay current with news and events involving Penn State athletics. The app features daily content, behind-the-scenes access to Penn State athletes and a members forum. It also includes a rewards program, which allows fans to earn points by interacting with the app. The Happy Valley United app is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
“Whether you're cheering on the Nittany Lions in the biggest games, chatting with fellow fans about your favorite teams, participating in our Penn State-themed challenges for points, or getting an exclusive look into the lives of our athletes, the HVU app is the best way to stay connected,” Rich Stankewicz, HVU's director of operations, said in a news release. "We’re thrilled to offer our fans a new way to support Penn State athletes, earn rewards, and help our athletes thrive.”
Penn State meets Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
