Penn State Wrestling Wins 5th Straight NCAA Team Title Long Before Finals

CLEVELAND | Six Penn State wrestlers will compete for national championships Saturday night knowing they've already won one. The Nittany Lions clinched their fifth straight team title Saturday afternoon at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, seven hours before the finals even begin.

Marcus Blaze, the Penn State freshman who lost a grueling semifinal bout Friday, helped the Nittany Lions officially seal the team title with a 20-4 technical fall in the 133-pound consolations. The title is Cael Sanderson's 13th in 17 seasons as Penn State's head coach. Next up: Penn State seeks to break two NCAA records for scoring and most champions.

The Nittany Lions scored 177 points in Philadelphia last year, when they had three finalists and won two national championships. Six Penn State wrestlers will compete for titles Saturday night at Rocket Arena. The NCAA record for champions is five, which Penn State and Iowa have accomplished twice and Oklahoma State once. The finals begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

"As much as wrestling is an individual sport, but the team race is a lot of fun," said Levi Haines, Penn State's only starting senior and a four-time national team champ. "That's what we strive to do as a team every year, is be national champions. I think our guys have done a really good job this tournament scoring bonus points to separate ourselves in that team race. I think you'll just continue to see our guys doing that."

Six Nittany Lions can not only win national titles but also finish their seasons undefeated. Penn State's finalists are Haines, Luke Lilledahl (125), Shayne Van Ness (149), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Rocco Welsh (184) and Josh Barr (197). Mesenbrink and Haines are pursuing their second NCAA titles.

An exciting day two in Cleveland! 🙌#PSUwr https://t.co/3VGCtecZnm — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 21, 2026

Penn State tied the NCAA record, which it shared with Iowa, for most finalists in a tournament. The Nittany Lions can break the record for NCAA individual titles if they go 6-0 in the finals. Penn State will finish the 2026 tournament with eight All-Americans, with Blaze wrestling for third and PJ Duke competing at 157 after controversial matches in Friday's semifinals.

Penn State has won 13 of the last 17 team titles at the NCAA Wrestling Championships under Cael Sanderson, who is climbing the sport's record books. Sanderson ranks second all-time among coaches with 13 national championships, two behind Iowa's Dan Gable for the career record.

"Fans, I think, care more," said Mesenbrink, who seeks to become a two-time NCAA champ at 165. "I haven't looked at the team race. I don't know what the team race is. I don't know what team points are up on the board right now. I don't know how far ahead we are.



"... There's a cool quote. "It's like, you worry too much for someone who figures it out every single time. I really like that. It's like, why worry about something when it's going to come to be either way. It's just like giving our best effort. I think as a collective our guys know that."

The national championship is Penn State's 14th overall; the Nittany Lions won their first in 1953. Penn State ranks third all-time behind Oklahoma State (34) and Iowa (24) in NCAA team wrestling titles.

Penn State completed one of its most dominant regular seasons ever, going 15-0 with eight shutouts. The Nittany Lions outscored opponents 630-39 in dual matches and went 74-6 in individual bouts during eight Big Ten wins.

And the team is far from finished. The Nittany Lions lose just one senior, Haines, from their starting lineup, is redshirting a two-time All-American in Tyler Kasak and also is redshirting a world freestlye champion in Masanosuke Ono of Japan.

"What Cael has done for the program is mind-boggling," former Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson said in 2025. "Seeing a coach bring a group of guys together and dominate a collegiate sport is crazy."

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling coach Cael Sanderson reacts during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

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