Penn State's THON Raises Record $17.7 Million in Fight Against Pediatric Cancer
Penn State THON, the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, raised a record $17.7 million during its annual 46-hour dance marathon this weekend. Officially known as the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, the event announced a fundraising total of $17,737,040.93 to benefit for Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital. The total surpassed the 2024 record by $780,000.
Penn State THON has raised more than $236 million for Four Diamonds since beginning in 1977. Four Diamonds, founded in 1972, is a fund that covers medical expenses for children and their families facing cancer treatment at Penn State Health Children's Hospital. According to its website, Four Diamonds has helped more than 4,800 children and families with the costs of treatment and medicine.
This year, more than 700 Penn State students danced without sleep for 46 hours the Bryce Jordan Center sleep from 6 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday. The weekend includes theme dances, visits with Four Diamonds families and pep rallies featuring athletes. The highlight is the Sunday afternoon fundraising reveal.
The Penn State football program hosted Four Diamonds families on Saturday at the Lasch Football Building through the annual THON Explorers Program. Former Penn State football players Trace McSorley and Landon Tengwall hosted the annual pep rally.
In addition, former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley delivered a message for THON participants.