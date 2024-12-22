Penn State's White Out Crowd 'Was Definitely a Factor' Vs. SMU
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State coach James Franklin expressed "a little bit" of concern last week that the Beaver Stadium student section would be full or lively for Saturday's first-round game of the College Football Playoff. But more than 15,000 students soothed his concern, showing up and maxing out in the Nittany Lions' 38-10 win over the Mustangs.
A crowd of 106,013 fans, led by that live-wire student section, affected SMU to the point that its offense false-started three times inside the 10-yard line in the third quarter. All three snaps came in the shadow of a rowdy student section that delayed their holiday break, or returned to campus, for the first playoff game at a biting-cold Beaver Stadium. SMU coach Rhett Lashlee didn't think the weather had any impact on the result. The White Out crowd was a different story.
"The crowd was definitely a factor there," Lashlee said of the third quarter. "... I think that's when it affected us the most, was that third quarter going into the end zone where the student section was. And that's what college football's all about."
No one really knew what to expect from the first playoff game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State's students didn't sell out their ticket allotment, seats were available on the secondary market for under $40 on Saturday and the president of the student organization Nittanyville predicted the student section would resemble a nonconference game. But they showed up and assured that Penn State would benefit from a home-field advantage.
"The environment was phenomenal, the turnout was unbelievable," Franklin said. ".... A lot of the other [playoff] games had some built-in advantages in terms of the distance between the two teams. So the fact that we filled that thing up with 106,000 fans, predominantly all of ours, is significant. I don't want that to come off the wrong way. I've got a ton of respect for SMU. I've got a ton of respect for Coach Lashlee. But it was impactful today."
Most notably in the third quarter. Desperately attempting to rally from a 28-point deficit, SMU advanced into the red zone twice in the period. Problem was, Penn State's student section stood directly behind that red zone. On one series, SMU's offensive line jumped early twice, taking false starts from the Penn State 4- and 6-yard lines. The Mustangs settled for a field goal.
On its next series, SMU had 1st-and-goal from the Penn State 2-yard line. And false-started again. Penn State's defense forced Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings into two hurried incompletions, and Abdul Carter chased Jennings back to the 25-yard line on a third-down sack. SMU missed a field goal, coming away with nothing after having first down at the Penn State 2-yard line.
SMU knew it couldn't replicate Saturday's weather at Beaver Stadium during practice last week but at least tried to simulate the noise. The Mustangs even played "Mo Bamba" at practice, but nothing they did readied them for that third quarter.
"We prepared all week at practice, the two weeks we had to practice and prepare for it, so we were really all right with the sound," Jennings said. "But it was a big impact for sure, though, and they showed out and came out there and just kind of disturbed our offense a little bit."
SMU's Gerald J. Ford Stadium seats 32,000 fans, so the environment wasn't something in which the Mustangs had played before. They left Beaver Stadium stung by the loss and their performance but in awe of the place.
"It was amazing to experience a crowd like it was today," SMU offensive coordinator Casey Woods said. "As a football guy, being able to get out there and be at a place [like that], what a unique atmosphere it was."
Even Texas coach Steve Sarkisian noticed while catching glimpses of the game as his team prepared to face Clemson in its own home environment Saturday afternoon.
"As a fan of college football, [Friday] night when we get done meeting, to watch that environment at Notre Dame or this morning when I'm up watching that environment at Penn State, gosh, it's great for college football," he said.
