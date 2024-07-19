Penn State's KJ Winston Already Getting Draft Attention
Penn State safety KJ Winston has developed a reputation for sure tackling and fierce hitting as part of the Nittany Lions' secondary. Another year like that will send Winston to the NFL as a top-tier draft pick.
Winston, entering his second season as a starter in Penn State's secondary, is considered among the top safeties in the nation, according to the All Access Football scouting service. In fact, Ric Serritella's scouting report ranks Winston as the No. 2 safety in the 2025 NFL Draft behind only Malaki Starks of Georgia.
"The NFL craves interchangeable parts at the safety position," Serritella writes. "It’s required to be able to cover well versus the pass, plus step up against the run. Being able to play both safety spots, or safety and slot and at times, even linebacker are all duties that may be required."
Winston (6-2, 205 pounds) certainly covers those skills. He was honorable mention All-Big Ten as a sophomore last season, making a team-high 60 tackles and an interception. Winston also made 2.5 tackles for loss, recovered two fumbles and broke up five passes. Though Winston is a natural run-stopping safety, he's strong in coverage and will complement the skills of fellow safeties Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley in Penn State's secondary. Wheatley, who has two career interceptions, ranks 26th on Serritella's safeties list.
Winston already is earning first-round grades from scouts. Pro Football Focus gauged Winston as the No. 22 pick overall in the 2025 draft, largely behind his superb run-stopping grade (90.6).
Serritella's scouting service is high on several Penn State players ahead of next year's draft. In particular, defensive ends Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton are generating buzz. All Access Football ranks both in the top 11, with Carter checking in at No. 4 after just making the move from linebacker to edge rusher.
And at running back, Serritella ranks Penn State's Nicholas Singleton as No. 6 in his national rankings.
"A gritty, hard-nosed runner, Penn State back Nicholas Singleton flies under the radar for the Nittany Lions," Serritella wrote in his newsletter. "He demonstrates physicality to gain the tough between the tackles yardage but also has the shake and bake required to cut it outside for big gains. The Reading, PA native is a high-powered locomotive who should become a well-known commodity by time draft season rolls around."
Penn State opens the 2024 college football season at West Virginia on Aug. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
More Penn State Football
Scouting Penn State's 2024 schedule and the elusive playoff berth
Defensive line personnel intrigues new Nittany Lions coordinator Tom Allen
Former Penn State receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown joins Big Brother Season 26 cast
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.