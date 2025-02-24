Penn State Says Beaver Stadium 'Should' Be at Full Capacity for 2025 Season
Penn State football fans can expect Beaver Stadium to look quite different for the spring Blue-White Game, but the venue should be close to full seating capacity for the 2025 football season, Athletic Director Pat Kraft said Monday. During his first media availability of 2025, Kraft discussed the next phase of Beaver Stadium's $700 million renovation, fundraising efforts and what the temporary conditions will look like this spring and next season.
Perhaps most notably, Kraft said that Beaver Stadium will be "really, really close" to its full capacity of 106,572 fans for the 2025 Penn State football season while major renovations continue. That's an upgrade from Penn State's more cautious season estimate that it released in mid-February with the Beaver Stadium project renderings.
"It is expected Beaver Stadium will maintain a capacity of more than100,000 throughout the renovation project," Penn State said in a news release at the time. "Football game day parking and tailgating are not anticipated to be limited during the stadium construction period, however there may be minimal impacts across the construction site. The construction footprint will be expanded during the off-season but will shrink to accommodate football game day parking in-season."
Penn State brought down the press box and removed the upper seating deck on Beaver Stadium's West side this winter, part of the venue's massive overhaul that will impact the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Penn State will build about 7,900 temporary seats on the stadium's West side for 2025 and then build a new tower highlighted by club seating and suites. Kraft said that Penn State has contracted with the same company that builds stadium seating for the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament's famous 16th hole amphitheater. He also compared Beaver Stadium's interim West side look to the temporary stadium Northwestern operated last season during the construction of a new Ryan Field.
"Honestly I think the [fans in the temporary] seating may have a better seat than they had [before] in the old West side," Kraft said.
Kraft said the Blue-White Game, scheduled for April 26, will be "interesting," since Beaver Stadium's West side will continue to be a construction site. Penn State still plans to host a spring game, coach James Franklin said, as other programs nationwide are forgoing the option.
"I'll just give everyone a heads up," Kraft said. "The spring game is going to be a little interesting. And by interesting, I really don't know what it's going to look like. We're expanding the East side concourse, so we're doubling the East main concourse, and I've got to hit a mark of that Nevada game [Aug. 30]. So look for our information on how to get in the building and get around the building."
Ultimately, Kraft said he's pleased with the renovation's progress so far. Penn State has raised more than $70 million in donations for the renovation with a target of around $134 million, a number the athletic department projected last year. Kraft also said that Penn State will release more renderings and information in the future.
"I really believe it's going to be something fans are going to be proud of," Kraft said. "We're trying to make it so it's as loud as humanly possible, and continue to keep this as the greatest home-field advantage in all sports. We'll continue to give you all updates. I've learned that you don't give an update unless it's exactly what it's going to be, so we'll start seeing more and more information come out on that over time as we start to really put this together. But I'm really, really happy with where we are from a philanthropic [perspective], suite-sales perspective, and all that stuff will start coming through the year."