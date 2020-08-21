SI.com
Penn State Recruiting: Top Prospect Kelvin Gilliam Set to Announce Commitment

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State has made an assertive recruiting push for defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam, a four-star 2021 prospect from Highland Springs, Va. Gilliam is set to announce his commitment Saturday.

Gilliam, an SI All-American candidate, has more than 30 FBS offers, notably from Penn State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, LSU, Florida and Michigan. He would be a strong addition to a roster always looking for defensive line talent.

In its evaluation, SI All-American calls Gilliam a versatile lineman who can play multiple positions. He's a 6-3, 250-pound defensive end but could grow into a college tackle. His highlight video (watch above) shows a player unblockable inside with an explosive move when he lines up outside.

Here's more on Gilliam from SI All-American.

Athleticism: Strong and powerful across the defensive front with solid initial quickness. Capable of stepping through and clearing his hips at the entry point at the line. Flashes foot quickness and solid athletic balance. Has solid short-area quickness to close and finish. Arrives with good intent and thump at collision points.

Instincts: Capable of punching, stacking with solid anchor ability, and reading run at the point. Fair alertness for pulls both play side and backside. Strong to shed and chases with good effort. Also is reliable to man a single gap. Can hold his own versus base blocks. Solid ball-location skills versus the run.

Polish: Plays both ends and tackle in a 4-man front while using both a 3-point and 4-point stance. Pass-rush toolbox currently consists of speed-to-power, club-and-rip, and a dip-and-rip. Strength and bulk compensate for a lack of consistent twitch to be a primary college pass-rusher off edge. Needs to play with more consistent eye discipline versus misdirection.

Bottom Line: Gilliam currently plays many snaps on the edges, yet he has the movement skills of a defensive tackle. He possesses strong mitts, point-of-attack power and hunts hard in the chase phase. He’s capable of 2-gapping, but also has enough interior quickness to work in single gaps. As he continues to naturally add more mass, Gilliam will find himself playing either a 3-technique role in a 4-man defensive front or as a 5-technique in a 3-man front.

