SI All-American Candidate Kelvin Gilliam Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kevin Gilliam 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Highland Springs (Va.) 
Schools of Interest: Penn State, LSU, Minnesota, Arizona State, Virginia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Oklahoma, among others.
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Bulky and sturdy frame with big thighs, hips, and bubble butt. Has much more definition to be gained and chiseled. 

Athleticism: Strong and powerful across the defensive front with solid initial quickness. Capable of stepping through and clearing his hips at the entry point at the line. Flashes foot quickness and solid athletic balance. Has solid short-area quickness to close and finish. Arrives with good intent and thump at collision points. 

Instincts: Capable of punching, stacking with solid anchor ability, and reading run at the point. Fair alertness for pulls both play side and backside. Strong to shed and chases with good effort. Also is reliable to man a single gap. Can hold his own versus base blocks. Solid ball-location skills versus the run. 

Polish: Plays both ends and tackle in a 4-man front while using both a 3-point and 4-point stance. Pass-rush toolbox currently consists of speed-to-power, club-and-rip, and a dip-and-rip. Strength and bulk compensate for a lack of consistent twitch to be a primary college pass-rusher off edge. Needs to play with more consistent eye discipline versus misdirection. 

Bottom Line: Gilliam currently plays many snaps on the edges, yet he has the movement skills of a defensive tackle. He possesses strong mitts, point-of-attack power and hunts hard in the chase phase. He’s capable of 2-gapping, but also has enough interior quickness to work in single gaps. As he continues to naturally add more mass, Gilliam will find himself playing either a 3-technique role in a 4-man defensive front or as a 5-technique in a 3-man front.

