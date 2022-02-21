Penn State THON Sets Fundraising Record

Penn State THON, the world's largest student-run charitable organization, celebrated its 50th year by reaching the $200 million fundraising milestone during a record-setting weekend at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The 46-hour dance marathon raised a record $13,756,374.50 for pediatric cancer research and treatment, a cause it has supported for 50 years. Proceeds from THON benefit Four Diamonds, a national non-profit fund that covers medical expenses for families experiencing childhood cancer at Penn State Health Children's Hospital and supports the Penn State College of Medicine's cancer research program.

More than 600 dancers participated in THON, without sitting or sleeping, in what has become a major national event. Among those attending this year was former Penn State football player Nick Scott, who started for the Los Angeles Rams in their 23-20 victory over Cincinnati in Super Bowl 56.

"Reflecting back over 50 years, we are so proud to see how far THON has come and how college students can impact change when we come together," Kate Colgan, executive director of THON 2022, said in a statement. "What started out as an event organized by 78 Penn State students has grown into over 16,500 student volunteers and $200 million total raised for families facing childhood cancer. As a result of volunteers and supporters, we are now $13,756,374.50 closer to the day we dance in celebration of a cure."

