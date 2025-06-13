Penn State to Host a Top Uncommitted Prospect This Weekend
Penn State hosts one of the nation's top prospects for an official visit this weekend as the recruiting calendar draws closer to the summer dead period. James Franklin's program also will entertain several committed players for the weekend in State College. Here's what's on tap for Penn State football recruiting this weekend.
Top offensive line prospect headed to State College
Immanuel Iheanacho, a 5-star offensive lineman from Maryland, headlines this weekend's group of official visitors. Iheanacho recently listed Penn State among his final four schools along with Oregon, LSU and Auburn. This weekend, Penn State gets its chance to pitch one of the nation's highest-ranked uncommitted players.
Iheanacho (6-6, 345 pounds) is a two-time all-state player at Maryland's Georgetown Prep, where he was named the Interstate Athletic Conference's offensive player of the year as a left tackle. He also was named to the Washington Post's All-Met team.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Iheanacho is a 5-star prospect and the nation's top-ranked interior lineman. He is the eighth-ranked player overall in the 247Sports Composite and one of four in the top 10 who are uncommitted. On3 ranks Iheanacho as the nation's No. 3 overall prospect, while ESPN ranks 12th in the ESPN 300.
Iheanacho also is the nation's highest-ranked player to take an official visit to Penn State so far during this recruiting period. If he commits to Penn State, Iheanacho would be among the highest-ranked players in the program's recruiting history, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Penn State certainly has competition. Iheanacho recently visited LSU and has a visit to Oregon scheduled on June 20. Both 247Sports and On3 project that Iheanacho will commit to the Ducks. Penn State seeks to change that this weekend.
Who else is visiting Penn State?
The Nittany Lions will host several other top prospects, notably 4-star California running back Brian Bonner Jr. The Valencia High prospect ranks 90th nationally in the ESPN 300 and is the nation's seventh-ranked back, according to the 247Sports Composite. Bonner also has offers from Notre Dame, UCLA, Washington and Nebraska, which he recently visited. Bonner has a visit scheduled to Notre Dame as well.
Another prospect to watch is 4-star tight end Brayden Fogle of Ohio. Fogle (6-3, 225 pounds) is the nation's 10th-ranked player at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite. His very competitive offer sheet includes Notre Dame, Georgia (which he recently visited), Michigan, Auburn and LSU, among others.
In addition, two committed players will take their official visits to Penn State this weekend: 4-star linebacker Terry Wiggins and 3-star offensive lineman Benjamin Eziuka.
Penn State target schedules announcement date
Linebacker Rodney Colton Jr., who visited Penn State in May, lists the Nittany Lions among his five finalists with Florida State, Colorado, Ole Miss and UCLA, Colton is scheduled to announcement his decision July 5.
Colton, a 4-star prospect from Georgia, ranks 21st at his position nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. He recently visited Florida State and has visits scheduled to Colorado and Ole Miss in June.