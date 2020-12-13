Why Penn State Playing Illinois in Champions Week

Penn State will host Illinois in the Big Ten's inaugural 'Champions Week' slate of games, adding a ninth conference week to an unconventional season.

The game is scheduled for Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The Big Ten announced the project in September as part of its return-to-football plan essentially to recreate a nine-game season in a different way.

Here's a first look at the game.

Penn State (3-5) vs. Illinois (2-5)

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: FS1

Series History: Penn State leads 19-5

Last Meeting: Penn State 63-24 in 2018

Why This Game: The Big Ten initially announced that teams would play a series of crossover games as a companion to the championship but recalibrated that formula after rivalry games were canceled. In a true standings crossover, Penn State likely would have played Wisconsin. But Wisconsin and Minnesota elected to play their rivalry game, which dates to 1906, while Purdue and Indiana will play their canceled in-state rivalry game. Since Penn State already played Iowa and Nebraska, that left Penn State-Illinois.

About the Lions: Penn State extended its win streak to three games with a 39-24 victory over Michigan State on Saturday to retain the Land Grant Trophy. The Lions retaliated after a 21-10 halftime deficit, their sixth of the season, to win a comeback game for the first time this year. The offense once again centered its run game around quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Will Levis, who combined for 24 of the team's 38 individual carries. Both ran for touchdowns, Clifford's being a 31-yarder on a skillfully executed run-pass option play that suckered in Michigan State's safeties. Seniors Jaquan Brisker and Shane Simmons shined in their Senior Day appearances, combining for 16 tackles on defense. And receiver Jahan Dotson delivered Penn State's first punt return for a touchdown in two years.

About the Illini: One day after a 28-10 loss to Northwestern. Illinois fired head coach Lovie Smith. The Illini went 17-39 under Smith, including a 2-5 record this season that included losses the last two weeks. Illinois thought it had taken steps forward last season, going 6-7 with its first bowl trip in five years. But this has been a difficult campaign in Champaign, one that ended with Northwestern scoring 28 unanswered points Saturday. The Illini were missing multiple starters due to COVID-19, contract-tracing protocols or other reasons. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith is the acting head coach.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich