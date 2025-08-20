Penn State Training Camp Ends Soon. Here's What We Know About the Nittany Lions
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State's James Franklin sounded a bit hoarse Tuesday after practice, which was understandable. The Nittany Lions are rounding the final turn of training camp, and Franklin wants to extract as much as possible before begininng game-week prep Sunday.
The highly anticipated Penn State football season begins Aug. 30 against Nevada, where the Nittany Lions will deliver looks old and new. Where does Penn State stand as camp concludes? Some observations from State College.
How Andy Kotelnicki and Drew Allar are collaborating
Penn State's offensive coordinator and quarterback are working together for the second year, giving them a shorthand knowledge of each other. For Drew Allar, that also means having more voice in the offense. The third year-starter has said often since January that he feels more comfortable giving Kotelnicki a list of his offensive preferences. Kotelnicki has found Allar to be an eager collaborator.
For instance, Kotelnicki is asking for Allar's input on third-and-10. He's asking what Allar wants to re-emphasize during the final week of training camp. He's asking which plays Allar wants to add for game week. And Allar has leaned into the opportunity to contribute.
"You're having real dialogue about it with him," Kotelnicki said. "And because he's mature, because he's got experience, because of his football acumen, that allows that to happen."
RELATED: Penn State's Drew Allar is a different quarterback this year
Expect to see plenty of the new receivers early
Penn State has three games to assimilate its three transfer receivers (Trebor Pena, Devonte Ross and Kyron Hudson) into the offense before the Big Ten opener against Oregon on Sept. 27. Further, they have to cultivate a vibe with Allar. Factor in playing time for the backup quarterback, likely Ethan Grunkemeyer, and reps for the running backs, and the offense quickly becomes a collection of stretched assets.
As a result, Franklin called involving those three receivers a specific priority.
"It's going to be really important coming out of the first three game that we feel like we really know what we have with those three guys and how we can use them," Franklin said.
Kotelnicki is looking forward to seeing them as well. "Quite candidly, they're showcasing what they're capable of doing," he said. "You see them making plays. You see tem making big-time contested catches. You see them interacting with Drew at a high level."
The year of A.J. Harris has begun
For whatever reason, Penn State's second-year starting cornerback did not appear on the Senior Bowl's Top 300 list of the leading draft prospects in college football. Harris should get there. He is among Pro Football Focus' top-10 returning cornerbacks and is a projected first-round pick, according to ESPN.
But asked after practice what makes him one of the country's top cornerbacks, the engaging Harris looked inward.
"I feel I have to prove that this year," he said. "I'm not really going to do too much talking now ahead of the season. I'm more of an action guy, so there's not really much to be said about that. And I plan to prove that throughout the season."
About that defensive line
Penn State needs the early schedule to learn more about its defensive line. This is a unique group. It's top-heavy with talent in tackle Zane Durant and end Dani Dennis-Sutton. Durant, in fact, will be one of the most-watched defensive linemen in the country.
But Penn State rotates significantly on the line, and this group's experience is thin. End Zuriah Fisher, who was not on the field durig Tuesday's media window at practice, is returning from an injury that cost him the 2024 season. Tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. also is returning from a season-ending injury.
Some of the camp risers are redshirt freshmen or even true freshmen, like defensive end Chaz Coleman, who need seasoning. Another is a transfer, like Owen Wafle, a redshirt freshman who played at Michigan last year.
Defensive line coach Deion Barnes also mentioned redshirt sophomore tackle Ty Blanding, andredshirt freshman tackle Xavier Gilliam, who Franklin said has a chance to start. Still, this group needs September to sort its depth chart.
"I'm happy with the group," Barnes said. "They continue to climb, they continue to get better. You know, I'm hard on them. It's never right, because it ain't perfect. ... But they are at a point where I feel like they're progressing every day."
A projected offensive line
Based on training camp observations, here's our projected starting offensive line for the Aug. 30 opener against Nevada: Drew Shelton at left tackle, Vega Ioane at left guard, Nick Dawkins at center, Anthony Donkoh at right guard and Nolan Rucci at right tackle.
That's a seasoned line, as every player started at least six games last season. The twist is, Donkoh started 10 games at right tackle but was hurt late in the season and ceded the position to Rucci. A fifth-year senior, Rucci has held onto the job, and Donkoh has moved inside to guard, where he began his Penn State career.
But Donkoh likely will split the position early with sophomore Cooper Cousins, who played in all 16 games last season and was among the team's top freshmen. That's hardly a problem. After a decade of trial and error, the offensive line has become the deepest position on Penn State's roster, and every player in that starting five might be drafted next year. No wonder position coach Phil Trautwein freely has stated his goal of winning the Joe Moore Award, presented annually to the nation's best offensive line.