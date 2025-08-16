Meet the High School Quarterback From Ohio Who Has Penn State's Defense Buzzing
STATE COLLEGE | Chaz Coleman played defensive end for just one year in high school, but he’s the Penn State football freshman whom everyone is talking about. The 6-4, 250-pound Coleman already is surprising his new coaching staff, even earning a nickname from his defensive coordinator.
“He plays through the echo of the whistle and chases the ball all over the place,” Penn State’s Jim Knowles said after a recent practice. “I call him the ‘Chaz-manian Devil.’”
It isn’t unusual for Penn State coach James Franklin to rave about a freshman, though Coleman is unique. The 4-star prospect from Ohio played a bit of everything in high school, including quarterback, totaling 1,500 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns for Warren G. Harding as a senior.
Though he played just one year of defense, it was impactful. Coleman made four sacks, intercepted three passes and scored two defensive touchdowns in being named the Trumbull County Player of the Year.
Since arriving at Penn State, the 6-4 Coleman has put on 25 pounds to get to 250 and yet “he’s still skinny,” Franklin said. And he is contributing quickly at a position that might be able to use his athleticism, which he has shown on the basketball court as well.
“We still didn't know what we were going to get because he only played one year of defensive end,” Franklin said. “... But his physicality and his explosiveness and his motor have been impressive.”
Coleman on the court
Coleman was a multi-sport athlete at Warren G. Harding, shining on the basketball court as well. Few knew Coleman's abilities better than Keelyn Franklin, his high school basketball coach. Coleman and Franklin’s families lived on the same street, and Franklin practically watched Coleman grow up.
“To see the maturity of him, not only throughout his high school career but from playing on my youth team when he was in fourth grade, so I’ve seen him all the way through,” Keelyn Franklin said.
Before the football recruiting offers started arriving, Coleman received an offer to play basketball at Ashland University. Coleman, who played guard, was first-team all-state player in both sports, a first at Warren G. Harding High.
Coleman brings some of his basketball skills to the football field. The spin move, a common trick of any defensive end, was something Coleman excelled at on the court for Warren G. Harding.
“He has a natural frame to him,” Keelyn Franklin said. “The thing that stood out to me is kind of how fluid he is at that size, how he’s able to move, contort his body, his body control and different things of that nature.”
Keelyn Franklin noticed that Coleman has a “natural instinct” in football when rushing quarterbacks with that spin move. Playing both sports through high school kept him in highly competitive environments where he could continuously get better.
“Up until those [football] offers started to come in, in my mind I thought he was like a 50-50 type kid, that he could end up going for basketball,” Keelyn Franklin said.
When will Coleman make his Penn State debut?
James Franklin recently mentioned Campbell, fellow defensive end Yvan Kemajou and cornerback Daryus Dixon as three true freshmen who could play early for the Nittany Lions. Every preseason, Franklin asks players to evaluate themselves in terms of redshirting. Coleman's answer surprised the team.
“[Coleman] said he was a yellow when everybody in the room is kind of looking at him like, ‘Dude, you ain’t a yellow,’” Franklin said. “But that’s just the type of guy he is.”
Coleman has veteran traits even though he has yet to make his first appearance as a Nittany Lion. Franklin called Coleman humble, a “yes sir, no sir,” last-to-leave-the-building kind of player. Franklin even noticed Coleman in the locker room, picking up towels after everyone had left. Those traits haven’t gone unnoticed.
“He’s very mature for his age and he wants to learn,” Knowles said. “He doesn’t like making mistakes and he’s smart, so he’s a guy that can help us.”
Penn State’s non-conference slate will provide ample opportunity for Coleman and other freshmen to get meaningful reps. While Nevada, FIU and Villanova might not seem like the most exciting matchups to fans, they’re very important games for younger players.
Franklin hasn’t announced further decisions on players who will get the “green light” to play this season. But Coleman could be an important depth piece for Penn State at defensive end. Abdul Carter is now with the New York Giants after going No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft, and Dani Dennis-Sutton can’t play every snap.
Meanwhile, Zuriah Fisher is returning from an injury that caused him to miss the 2024 season, and promising redshirt freshman Max Granville is out with a long-term injury. Therefore, Coleman could be a good addition to Knowles’ rotation on the line.
When Penn State takes the field Aug. 30 against Nevada, keep an eye out for No. 19, because if he’s already impressing the coaching staff, it won’t be long before he starts making plays.
“He’s like my little brother,” Keelyn Franklin said. “Just anxious to see him on that screen. I’m going to feel like a proud big brother.”