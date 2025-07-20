Penn State Football 2025 Preview: The Offensive Line Has a Major Goal
Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein put up a motivational poster this offseason in his meeting room. It reads, “This is our year,” with the Joe Moore Award sitting in the forefront. The award, given to college football’s top offensive line, is Trautwein’s goal for 2025.
“We want to win the Joe Moore Award,” Trautwein said. “So this is our year. We've had that up. That's kind of our goal. … If you always look at who the finalists are, it's usually someone that's in the finals or someone that's deep in the playoffs. So we know that if we play well, then team success will come.”
Trautwein returns five linemen with starting experience from last season — Drew Shelton, Vega Ioane, Nick Dawkins, Nolan Rucci and Anthony Donkoh — in addition to experienced guard Cooper Cousins. But his group isn’t just top-heavy; it’s leveled with depth. In all, Penn State’s offensive line shapes up to be among the best in the country.
“This is the first time I truly believe [this group is capable of winning the Joe Moore Award],” Trautwein said.
In the next installment of our 2025 Penn State position previews, we examine the Nittany Lions’ offensive line, which could be the best of James Franklin’s career as head coach.
Senior Drew Shelton
After starting all 16 games last season, Shelton returns as Penn State’s lead left tackle. The senior had a strong 2024 campaign, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention, and is one of the conference’s top returning tackles.
Shelton is mobile and a surefire NFL draft prospect for 2026, Said former teammate, and first-round draft pick, Olu Fashanu, “if everything goes right, he should be a lot better than I ever was.”
Redshirt junior Vega Ioane
The starting left guard provides strength and mobility from the interior. Entering his fourth season, Ioane is a second-team selection as a Walter Camp preseason All-American.
Ioane (6-4, 335 pounds) stems success from playing more mobile than his size. Often in 2024, Ioane was set in motion from out wide, moving to the interior and blocking a defensive tackle. That mobility isn’t something you can coach, Trautwein said.
“He doesn't look 335 pounds and then he doesn't move like he’s 335 pounds,” Trautwein said. “And right there, that's what you can't coach, right? And then from there, he’s a great kid. He loves ball [and] works his butt off.”
Redshirt senior Nick Dawkins
Team captain Dawkins returns for his fifth season after starting all 16 games in 2024. Dawkins took a long road to starting but is back in the best shape of his career.
Dawkins lost weight this offseason, part of his approach to becoming more athletic and working on his change of direction and bend, Trautwein said. Dawkins’ return thrilled his coach.
“[I’m] so excited. I mean, he's a leader. He's a captain,” Trautwein said. “You know, it was crazy, as last year at this time, he had zero starts, and now he has 16 starts. So he has experience now, and I'm excited about having him back again to get better. And he's wanting to get better. He's not content. Every single day, he’s attacking and trying to get better.”
RELATED: Penn State's Nick Dawkins wins Wuerffel Award for commitment to service
Sophomore Cooper Cousins
Though he didn’t start a game, Cousins played meaningful snaps in 2024, topping 20 in three games. Now, Cousins projects as Penn State’s starting right guard. A former 4-star recruit and the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania in the 2024 class, Cousins always had the talent to earn a starting role. But his work ethic is what put him over the top.
“He just works his tail off every single day,” Trautwein said. “So for me, he doesn't seem like he's only been here for a year-and–a-half, or whatever it is. So to me, it does seem like he's an older [player], right?”
Cousins is a likely candidate to serve as a Penn State captain in the future. The Erie McDowell High graduate plays like an upperclassman, which is part of the reason he wasn’t redshirted in 2024.
“He seems like an older guy, he acts like an older guy, he works like an older guy,” Trautwein said. “That’s why he’s kind of able to do what he does and why I couldn’t redshirt him last year.”
Redshirt senior Nolan Rucci
Rucci is a physical freak and the projected starting right tackle, at least to begin the season. Rucci (6-8, 307 pounds) appeared in all 16 games in 2024, making six starts. The Pennsylvania native, a former 5-star recruit and transfer from Wisconsin, was the highest-graded offensive lineman in the first round of the College Football Playoff, according to Pro Football Focus.
Rucci also has the highest recruiting ranking on Penn State’s roster, according to 247Sports, just above defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and running back Nicholas Singleton. Entering his fourth season, Rucci could shape up to be a 2026 NFL draft pick.
Redshirt sophomore Anthony Donkoh
Donkoh was the starting right tackle last year before suffering an injury against Maryland that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Donkoh started 10 games at right tackle, not allowing a sack and being named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award.
As Donkoh nears his return, Trautwein mentioned the right-tackle competition is real. In light of the competition, Penn State’s offensive line coach mentioned that Donkoh also has taken snaps at right guard.
Examining Penn State’s offensive line depth
Jven Williams, a redshirt sophomore and the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania in the 2023 class, will be a key depth player for Penn State. Williams saw increased reps in spring practice with both Rucci and Donkoh sidelined. Williams has been seeing time at guard as well.
“He's playing both right guard and right tackle,” Trautwein said. “So I got him and Anthony kind of in that [position], taking all the right guard and right tackle [snaps] for that group, making sure that they're both ready for right guard and right tackle.”
Redshirt junior Dom Rulli has appeared in 28 games, largely on special teams, the past two seasons and is a vital depth player. Rulli was a major contributor in the 26-25 victory over Minnesota, calling the fake punt that secured the win.
Franklin went on at length postgame about the center’s work ethic.
“Dom Rulli deserves a ton of credit,” Franklin said. “He's a guy that doesn't get talked about a whole lot, but is loved and respected in our locker room and in the Lasch building by everybody. [He] just comes to work every single day.”
Redshirt sophomore Chimdy Onoh has appeared in just seven games through two seasons. The Maryland native was a former 4-star commit as a tackle but is expected to work at guard for Penn State.
Redshirt freshman Eagan Boyer appeared in four games in his first season. The North Carolina native was a 3-star recruit in the 2024 class and picked Penn State over Auburn, Duke and Clemson. Boyer (6-8, 291 pounds) is a strong tackle with a big frame.
Redshirt sophomore Alex Birchmeier appeared in all 16 games last year, primarily on special teams. He was a former 4-star commit and the No. 1 player in Virginia in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s another depth piece who will slot in on special teams.