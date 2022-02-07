All-American Ivy League Lineman Transferring to Penn State

Penn State fortified its 2022 offensive line Monday, receiving a transfer portal commitment from former Cornell lineman Hunter Nourzad. The FCS All-American right tackle brings an impressive Ivy League career to Penn State and should contend for a starting job next season.

Nourzad (6-4, 298 pounds) was an AFCA second-team All-American in 2021, becoming Cornell's first All-American in 16 years. A two-time All-Ivy League lineman, Nourzad started 20 consecutive games at right tackle, anchoring a line that helped produce 121 yards rushing per game and set a school record for fewest sacks allowed (nine). Nourzad, an engineering student, was a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, considered the nation's academic Heisman.

As one of the most coveted linemen in the portal, Nourzad received a host of offers, trimming his list to Penn State, Illinois, Iowa, Auburn and Virginia Tech. He is scheduled to graduate from Cornell in May and will play for Penn State as a graduate transfer.

Nourzad became Penn State's second major pickup from the transfer portal, joining former Western Kentucky receiver Mitchell Tinsley. The Lions otherwise have been quiet while Nebraska (12 commits), Indiana (10), Minnesota (eight) and Michigan State (seven) have been active in the portal this offseason.

Nourzad's commitment is important to a Penn State offensive line that could see some reshuffling next season. The Lions lost left tackle Rasheed Walker and center/guard Mike Miranda, leaving two spots open for newcomers.

Nourzad could play guard for the Lions, who seemed to like Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall as potential tackle prospects.

Penn State has been quite active in building the future of its offensive line. The Lions have received commitments from four linemen in the 2023 recruiting class and began the 2024 class with an offensive lineman from Erie, Pa.

