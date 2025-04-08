Penn State's Tyler Warren, Jess Mruzik Recognized for Academic, Athletic Success
Former Penn State athletes Tyler Warren and Jess Mruzik were recognized for their athletic and academic achievements recently as the recipients of the university's Ernest B. McCoy Award. Penn State presents the award annually to student-athletes who combine athletic and academic excellence.
Warren was the centerpiece of the Penn State football offense last season, catching a school-record 104 passes and scoring 22 touchdowns. He caught, ran, threw and snapped the football for the Nittany Lions, helping them to a record 16 wins and a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Warren was voted the Big Ten tight end of the year and finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy balloting. Warren graduated last fall with a bachelor's degree in advertising/public relations. He is pursuing a second degree in telecommunications. Warren, who set multiple career records at Penn State, is a projected first-round pick of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Mruzik was instrumental in Penn State's epic run to the 2024 NCAA women's volleyball national championship. She was named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament, in which the Nittany Lions defeated Nebraska in the semifinals and Louisville in the championship match.
Mruzik, a two-time All-American at Penn State, finished her college volleyball career with more than 2,000 kills, 1,100 digs, 250 blocks and 100 aces. She was a four-time All-Big Ten selection, including her three seasons at Michigan prior to joining Penn State's roster.
Mruzik completed an MBA and Penn State and is pursuing a graduate certificate in business analytics. She plays professionally for LOVB Houston.
