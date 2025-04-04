Penn State's Tyler Warren Might Have the Counter to the NFL's Tush Push
At Penn State's recent Pro Day, NFL scouts milled around tight end Tyler Warren, who didn't work out but nonetheless made an impression. Which prompted NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger to suggest something.
Could Warren, the multi-purpose Penn State tight end who caught a program-record 104 passes last season, be a short-yardage weapon in the NFL as well? More specifically, could he be the antidote to the oft-debated "tush push"?
"If they outlaw the tush push, it could be his play," Baldinger said at Penn State Pro Day at Holuba Hall. "I just asked him if he can he take off from the 4-yard line and put the ball over the goal line. He said, 'I can if I can stretch it out,' but [NFL teams] don’t want me to do that.'"
Maybe they will soon. NFL owners recently punted on a vote to ban the tush push, the famous (or infamous, depending on your perspective) quarterback sneak that the Philadelphia Eagles have perfected over the past few seasons. Owners can't avoid the vote forever, though, and are scheduled to revisit the polarizing subject this summer.
If banned, or even limited somehow, the tush push simply will change forms. Teams might even look toward other big, athletic players who can get the ball across first-down spots or goal lines. Players like Warren, who finished seventh in 2024 Heisman Trophy voting after his very unique season.
Warren not only caught a school-record 104 passes but also ran the Wildcat spot with wily power in Penn State coordinator Andy Kotelnicki's offense. Warren scored four rushing touchdowns last season, including one against Washington that is intriguing to NFL coordinators. His threat to throw (remember, Warren was a high school quarterback) often paused defenses, allowing him to run through or leap over them.
"If you can convert short-yardage and goal-line situations with him, his versatility becomes really significant," Baldinger said. "Because games are won and lost with your ability to make a yard."
Even though he didn't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine or at Penn State Pro Day, Warren remains atop most teams' tight-end lists. Sports Illustratred's Gilbert Manzano slots Warren at No. 7 overall to the New York Jets in his latest mock draft. Manzano adds that he wouldn't be surprised to see Warren go as high as No. 5 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Warren (6-5, 256 pounds) also is the first tight end, and 14th player overall, listed in Field Yates' latest mock draft for ESPN. Warren's game-changing skills in the passing game and his dedication to run blocking top his resume. But his traits as a Wildcat quarterback and trick-play target aren't merely accessories and complete an NFL package.
"He has size and tenacity. He plays the game with straight dog inside him," Baldinger said. "He has leaping ability, versatility and could be an above-average in-line blocker."
At Pro Day, Warren said his versatility has come up in NFL interviews, notably the snap-to-touchdown play against USC. But that's a selling point and not his entire pitch.
"It was definitely brought up a few times, but tight end was the main focus," Warren said. "It was probably not brought up as much as some people might think. But still, a good amount of teams would bring it up and ask me how, week-to-week, that worked. "
Warren isn't likely to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, choosing instead to get the call at home with his family. However, after spending four seasons at Penn State deferring praise to teammates, Warren is trying to get comfortable with allowing more of the focus on him.
"That's one of the things that is a little weird about this," Warren said at Pro Day. "You kind of have to be selfish. It's really about you for a few months, until you do get on a team. So it has been a little weird for me, and I've had to adjust, but I'm still trying to be the same person I was when I was here."
The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26.