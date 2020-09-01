SI.com
Report: Penn State Voted to Postpone Big Ten Fall Sports Season

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State was among the 11 Big Ten schools that voted in August to postpone the 2020 fall sports season, according to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.

The Big Ten said Monday that its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone fall sports. The Big Ten's statement came in response to a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players to overturn the decision.

The result "far" exceeded the conference rule that 60 percent of the presidents agree to pass votes, according to the Big Ten. Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa voted against the measure, Forde reported.

Penn State has expressed support for the Big Ten's decision since August.

"Penn State President Eric Barron feels the Big Ten Conference made a decision based on the health and safety of student-athletes. He supports it, as nothing is more important to Penn State," the university said in an August statement.

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour, who said in August that she was "unclear" whether the presidents had voted, has said that she and Barron supported the idea of playing fall sports if it could be achieved safely.

"Let me be clear," Barbour said last week recently. "Dr. Barron wants to play. ... I want to play. Our board [of trustees] wants to play. And you're fully aware that our coaches and student-athletes and their families want to play. But it's never been, play at all costs or under any circumstances."

