Penn State Vs. Bowling Green Preview, Predictions
As home debuts go, Penn State should make a friendly one Saturday against Bowling Green. The Nittany Lions established plenty of 2024 good will with the fan base after beating West Virginia 34-12 last weekend. On Saturday, Penn State will play the first of four home games at Beaver Stadium, which the athletic department said will see some useful upgrades this year.
How many upgrades can fans expect to see from the Penn State football team on the field this weekend? Probably few. This game is about health, execution and playing time for the young Lions. Our Penn State-Bowling Green preview and predictions.
No. 8 Penn State (1-0) vs. Bowling Green (1-0)
- When: Noon ET Saturday
- Where: Beaver Stadium
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Streaming: BTN+
- Betting line: Penn State is a 34.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel
- Series history: Penn State leads 2-0
- Last meeting: Penn State 48-3 in 1998
The Story Line
Penn State's season-long evaluation of its receivers began with promising first look. Tre Wallace caught two touchdown passes, and went for a career-high 117 receiving yards, while Omari Evans made a contested catch 55 yards downfield that sparked a touchdown drive. The two made big plays but also were the only receivers who made any plays. No other receiver caught a pass. In fact, no other receiver was targeted. Wallace received nine of Penn State's 18 passing targets. Evans had four. The others went to tight end Tyler Warren and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
This wasn't a significant issue for Game 1. Penn State was without receiver Kaden Saunders, who returned punts but did not play offense, and fellow receiver Liam Clifford played just 21 snaps. However, the Nittany Lions want to get touches to more receivers, notably Clifford and Julian Fleming. Though the Ohio State transfer wasn't targeted, he played a signficant role. Fleming tied Wallace for the most snaps (35) among receivers.
He ran great routes, particularly on Wallace's first touchdown catch and Warren's scoring play from Beau Pribula, and blocked open space for teammates. Fleming's route on Wallace's 50-yard scoring play dragged a deep safety toward the boundary, freeing Wallace in the middle. It was the kind of play Penn State lacked consistenly last season. If Fleming continues making that impact, his transfer will be worthwhile.
Penn State Players to Watch
Kaytron Allen: The running back labored in the backfield against West Virginia, rushing 10 times for 20 yards. But he did drive his way into the end zone for a 20-yard reception and should get more carries against the Falcons.
Andrew Rappleyea: The redshirt freshman played 24 snaps as the No. 2 tight end. He was a worthy companion to Warren and, despite not getting a target, has plenty of receiving chops. Rappleyea seeks to solidify this spot while fellow tight end Khalil Dinkins remains out.
Alonzo Ford Jr.: Coach James Franklin has called Ford's emergence at defensive tackle a welcome surprise. Ford was injured last season and didn't play after transferring from Old Dominion, where he was all-Sun Belt in 2022. Ford played 22 snaps vs. West Virginia and will get plenty more work Saturday.
Bowling Green Players to Watch
Terion Stewart: The running back picked up 161 yards and three touchdowns against Fordham, recording 137 of those yards after contact and forcing 11 missed tackles. According to Bowling Green, that places Stewart second in YAC nationally.
Justin Pegues: Don't zone out when Bowling Green returns kick. Pegues took the opening kick against Fordham 100 yards for a touchdown, the longest kickoff return in school history. Penn State has not allowed a special teams touchdown in 62 consecutive games.
Connor Bazelak: The prolific quarterback, in terms of programs and yards, should hit the 10,000-yard career mark. He has thrown for 9,469 yards at three schools: Missouri, Northwestern and Bowling Green. He ranks fifth among active college quarterbacks in passing yards.
The Predictions
Mark Wogenrich: How can Penn State get better Saturday? By expanding the pass game to target more receivers, reduce the number of pre-snap penalties it committed against West Virginia (six) and kicking the ball better. Also, the Nittany Lions should keep the big-play enterprise going, with quarterback Drew Allar continuing to look downfield. Also, we should be counting reserve snaps in the fourth quarter. Do the freshman running backs see action? Will quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer get a series? Penn State 45, Bowling Green 6
Daniel Mader: Assuming the Nittany Lions don’t try to sleepwalk through this matchup, they’ll handle the Falcons with ease. Penn State already proved in Week 1 that it can beat solid competition, so Week 2 will be about cleaning up the nitty-gritty mistakes from last week, getting into more of a rhythm and giving a variety of players good. Bowling Green isn’t a bad team by MAC standards, but it's still a MAC team. Penn State 51, Bowling Green 10
More Penn State Football
What Penn State fans can expect from a changing Beaver Stadium
Column: There's something different about Penn State's offense this season
Penn State playoff projections after college football's Week 1