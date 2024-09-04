What Penn State Fans Can Expect From a Changing Beaver Stadium in 2024
Patrick Kraft, Penn State's athletic director shepherding the $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium, said recently that Penn State turned down two significant events because the stadium lacked premium seating and other features.
"That bothered me, a lot," Kraft said on the Aug. 29 edition of the Penn State Coaches Show. "We should be able to host those events."
Penn State takes a major step toward that destination Saturday, when it begins reintroducing Beaver Stadium to Nittany Lions fans. Penn State hosts Bowling Green for its first home game of the 2024 season at Beaver Stadium, which soon will undergo massive change. Penn State plans to begin the most significant stage of the renovation after the season, when it wil start demolishing the stadium's West side for a new structure that will house premium seats, suites, a new press box and more than 47,000 square feet of event space.
One outside vendor called the project "the most significant venue renovation in the history of modern college sports.” Fans will begin getting a sense of what's to come Saturday afternoon. Penn State will unveil aspects aspects of the renovation work this season, largely regarding infrastruture at several gates. Penn State also sought to enhance the in-stadium exprerience, through concession upgrades, new ribbon boards and improved wifi, for the 2024 season.
Here's a look at what's new at Penn State's Beaver Stadium for 2024
Concourses expanded at three gates
Fans entering entering Beaver Stadium through Gates A, E and F will find plenty of differences. The biggest changes are centered around Gate F, which now is surrounded by fencing to Curtin Road, creating 34,000 square feet of open space that Penn State has described as a "concessions-filled patio with lounge atmosphere." The new Gate F will include more concessions stands, some of which will occupy 4,000 square feet of converted storage space. In addition, the Gate will add 20 ticket-scanning and security points.
The upper concourses of Beaver Stadium's Gates A and E were expanded to improve circulation and accommodate two new escalators at each gate. Penn State said the esclators will be operational for the Sept. 28 game against Illinois. The expansion increased the concourse space around the gates by about 15,000 feets, adding room for concessions and restrooms.
Video boards, wifi get upgrades
Fans will find a new, higher-resolution video board above the South end zone. Penn State also replaced the ribbon boards in both end zones with larger versions. The South end zone is getting another ribbon board as well as a new super ribbon board, which will flank the main scoreboard. Penn State said the supper ribbon board is scheduled to go live Nov. 2 against Ohio State.
Kraft said these ribbon-board enhancements would provide advertising opportunities along with the potential to contain the stadium noise.
"I'm trying to make the building as circular as possible so it keeps the sound in and even makes it louder," Kraft said.
Since wifi service long has been erratic at a full Beaver Stadium, Penn State said it addd 135 new access points around the venue. Check out the new "PSU Fan" network upon arrival.
More Beaver Stadium enhancements
The primary focus of the preseason Beaver Stadium work centered on winterizing the venue to host a possible College Football Playoff game. Kraft has said that Beaver Stadium will be ready for December. In addition, Penn State Athletics has contracted with a new food & beverage vendor and will add 50 concessions stands around Beaver Stadium. Fans also will notice upgrades to stadium rest rooms and once again can visit the Francis Family Sensory Room, a quiet spot for those with sensory concerns.
Penn State has received $45 million in donations for the Beaver Stadium project, which is scheduled for completion prior to the 2027 season. The athletic department has not released any further renderings of the project, which the architectural firm Populous is overseeing.
"Why are we not seeing more renderings? First off, we are not ready," Kraft said on the Coaches Show. "I have to have answers to the questions when we put that out there. And so until I feel we're in a perfect spot and ready to go, then we'll starting rolling them out. ... But with a building that big, you move one thing here, it impacts everything over here. It's so intricate. It's just a different beast."
