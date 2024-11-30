Penn State Vs. Maryland: Keys to the Game
Penn State can almost taste its first College Football Playoff appearance. Through 11 regular-season games, the Nittany Lions are No. 4 in the CFP rankings and hold the sixth seed in the playoff bracket.
But before they get too far ahead of themselves, the Nittany Lions have some business to finish. Maryland (4-7) visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday for a matchup that will determine Penn State’s playoff future. After avoiding upset losses this season, a Penn State victory will cap an 11-win regular season and virtually lock in a home playoff game. Here’s what the Nittany Lions seek to accomplish Saturday against the Terps.
Hold Receivers Tai Felton, Kaden Prather in check
Maryland won three of its four games this season over nonconference opponents. The outlier was a 29-28 victory over USC in which Maryland needed a late rushing touchdown from quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. to take the lead. There’s a good chance Edwards, who left last week’s game against Iowa with a thumb injury, won’t play Saturday. If he doesn’t, backup MJ Morris would start at quarterback alongside the Terps’ talented receivers.
If Maryland has a position group that Penn State coach James Franklin should be focused on, it’s wide receiver. The Terps boast a pair of top pass-catchers in seniors Tai Felton and Kaden Prather. Felton leads the Big Ten in receptions (92) and receiving yards (1,097) and is tied for first with nine receiving touchdowns. Prather is second on the team with 599 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
In NFL Mock Draft Database’s 2025 rankings, which compile and average a variety of media mock drafts, Prather is a projected fourth-round pick and Felton a projected fifth-rounder. To slow Maryland's offense, the Nittany Lions' cornerbacks will have to be ready for Prather and Felton, who Franklin said will be “a big part of our defensive game plan.”
Get special teams back in order
Penn State’s special teams certainly made an impact on last week’s game vs. Minnesota, positively and negatively. Freshman kicker Ryan Barker continued his strong 2024 season, making two field goals to improve to 10-for-11, and the Nittany Lions executed a game-saving fake punt to perfection in the fourth quarter.
On the other hand, blocked kicks were a real issue. Late in the second quarter, Minnesota blocked a punt that set up an easy 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Brosmer. Penn State matched that touchdown on its final drive of the half, but Minnesota blocked Barker’s extra-point attempt and returned it for two points.
“The blocked punt, that wasn't a scheme issue. They had three guys rushing. We had three guys to block. The guy got a little bit on the edge and the punt was kicked a little bit wider than normal and he got his hand on the ball,” Franklin said. “The [extra point] was a fluke deal. We haven't done that for, I don't know, 11 years. For whatever reason, we blocked out when we've always blocked down. But we’ve obviously got to get those things cleaned up.”
Although those kinds of “fluke” special teams plays are rare, Penn State can't affored to repeat them against Maryland. The last thing Penn State wants is for special teams to bite back in a potential playoff game. So whatever issues occurred at Minnesota, the final regular-season game is the time to figure them out.
Solidify roles opened by recent injuries
If Saturday’s game goes according to plan, Penn State shouldn’t have to worry much about the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. Considering recent injuries to two key players, this matchup against Maryland could be a good late-season opportunity to plug those roles as needed before the postseason.
Offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh and defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. both sustained what Franklin classified as “long-term” injuries against Minnesota. Donkoh, a redshirt freshman who started 10 games at right tackle, has been key to a Penn State offensive line that allows just one sack per game (tied for 11th in FBS). Wisconsin transfer Nolan Rucci is set to start at right tackle, with Saturday’s game offering more full-time reps.
“It showed [against Minnesota] that [Rucci] was prepared for his opportunity,” Penn State quarterback Drew Allar said. “And I think he's going to continue to get better with the more and more experience he gets.”
Ford had been getting snaps in the team's defensive tackle rotation, totaling 3.5 tackles for loss through 11 games. Replacing the senior may get a little trickier as Franklin delves deeper into the tackle group. Zane Durant and Dvon J-Thomas (combined 49 tackles) and Coziah Izzard (13 tackles) will continue to lead at the position. Freshmen Ty Blanding and Xavier Gilliam could get more game reps as well.
“I would say Blanding and Xavier [Gilliam] are the next two that we’re letting compete this week to see who’s gonna be the next guy. But both are gonna have to be ready to play,” Franklin said. “It’ll be a really good opportunity for them. I think they’re ready, but it’s one thing to do it in practice and it’s another thing to do it in games.”
Penn State will wrap up its 2024 regular season by hosting Maryland on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
