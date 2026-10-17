Penn State vs. Michigan Football: Live Updates From the Big House

Michigan Stadium has been a Big House of horrors for Penn State. The Nittany Lions are 4-10 in Ann Arbor since joining the Big Ten and haven't won there (Covid season aside) since 2009.

Even first-year Penn State coach Matt Campbell learned about that history, saying this week, "You have to go on the road and play at a place that traditionally is hard to play. It's been especially hard here at Penn State."

Can Campbell change that narrative today? We'll be updating the Penn State-Michigan game live, so follow along. We also have our game preview package, the key matchups and our Penn State on SI staff predictions.

Penn State vs. Michigan pregame report

A general view of Michigan Stadium before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Michigan Wolverines. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Perfect afternoon in Ann Arbor, where Penn State and Michigan will kick off just after 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports. We talked with CBS analyst Charies Davis this week, who emphasized how and where the two teams have been deficient this season. Specifically regarding Penn State, Davis questioned how the team is deploying its talent.

"It's a team that's going to get better talent in there, and I'm sure coach Campbell and his people have a real plan. I'm not going to sit here and say that, because they were hired when they were hired, they didn't get talent last year. I think that would be disingenuous. They did get some talent last year.

"But knitted together, that talent has struggled. Northwestern was essentially running the Wing-T, and Penn State got a full dose of it. So not only are you getting gashed up front, now it's harder on people making tackles. So you get more missed tackles, which means more yardage. That's part of where the issue is for them."

Davis also is surprised to be calling a game between teams that are winless Big Ten play. This is the first time that's happened since Penn State joined the conference in 1993.

"Didn't see it coming," Davis said. "To me, two big things stand out. The Wisconsin comeback, for Penn State, that jolted them and I feel like it knocked them off balance. For Michigan, I don't think it was Western Michigan. Obviously that was a crazy night.

"Michigan to me was much more about Iowa, not getting the first down late in the game against Iowa or really throwing for it because they just ran it three times, and then Iowa going 91 yards for a touchdown. That's why we're sitting here looking at these two teams being 0-5, in my humble estimation."

Penn State vs. Michigan injury updates

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers a Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two key Penn State starters are listed as game-time decisions: receiver Chase Sowell and defensive end Yvan Kemajou.

Sowell is Penn State's leading receiver and has been Rocco Becht's top target since Koby Howard's injury. Kemajou is the Nittany Lions' best edge rusher but still has just one sack. Both Sowell and Kemajou left last week's USC game in the first half but played in the second. They're expected to play Saturday vs. Michigan.

Defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim, who has carved a bigger role in Penn State's interior rotation, is a game-time decision along with linebacker Cam Smith. Campbell suggested that Smith would return Saturday after missing the last five games. The head coach also positioned Smith as a potential replacement for linebacker Alex Tatsch, who is out for the season.

For Michigan, starting defensive ends John Henry Daley and Dominic Nichols are off the availability report after being listed as questionable all week. That's key for the Wolverines, as the pair have combined for 9.5 tackles for loss.

What's the latest Penn State-Michigan betting line?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks at the scoreboard during the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bettors have placed some late money on Penn State, as the line has dropped pre-game, according to DraftKings. Michigan, which was a 7-point favorite at one point this week, now is favored by 6 points.

Penn State's money-line odds also dropped to +190 from +230. Michigan is -238 on the money line.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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