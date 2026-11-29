COLLEGE PARK, Maryland | Penn State coach Matt Campbell never hangs on the field after games. At home, he's among the first people through the tunnel and into the locker room, win or lose. He has yet to ring the victory bell in the Beaver Stadium end zone.

But on Saturday night at SECU Stadium, Campbell lingered. He wanted an encore. After helping to break up a post-game fight and leaping into his quarterback's arms, Campbell did a lap on the sideline, slapping hands and embracing a crowd reveling in the Nittany Lions' 27-26 win over Maryland.

For the first time this season, Campbell allowed himself to celebrate. He even embraced it.

"You just felt the opportunity to be one tonight was special, so you take it," Campbell said. "... It was a tough night last Saturday night [against Rutgers], and to be able to celebrate the right way was powerful for all of us."

To be sure, this wasn't a great win over a bowl team sending the Nittany Lions into a brighter tomorrow. Maryland was 4-7 with an interim head coach and without its top receiver, Chris Durr Jr. Barely 31,000 people attended the game at SECU Stadium. The national radar couldn't measure the stakes.

Still, the Terps played through their coaching limbo with first-half fire, scoring on their first four possessions to take a 23-3 halftime lead. They looked more engaged and energized, while Penn State was an uninspired mess of frustration.

The Nittany Lions looked like the team that flopped away a 17-0 lead against Wisconsin, practiced gingerly on a short week to avoid injuries before playing Northwestern and then were outclassed by the Wildcats. But somewhere in there Saturday, Penn State figured out something.

"I thought our kids handled it," Campbell said. "I don’t think we handled it great at Northwestern where we had a similar situation."

Penn State's 'unique' week

“I think this group stood for something every step of the way,” Penn State coach Matt Campbell said after his team’s 27-26 win over Maryland. “They were unbreakable.” pic.twitter.com/ViQuF4DndS — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 29, 2026

Penn State was on its way Saturday — actually all week — toward finishing the season with consecutive losses to Rutgers and Maryland, which would have made program history. The Nittany Lions spent the week doing triage instead of walkthroughs, with three running backs, their center, a starting receiver and a starting safety out.

Campbell said the team had a hard time simply practicing. Marcus Neal Jr., a former safety who moved to linebacker midway through the season, took snaps at running back before the game.

"It was a unique week for sure," Campbell said.

It got worse Saturday. Fifth-year senior cornerback Audavion Collins opted out before the game, which seemed to take Campbell by surprise. "He and I will have a long conversation where that came from," the head coach said.

Collins replacement, Ibn McDaniels, was injured in the first quarter. Tight end Andrew Rappleyea, the team's second-leading receiver, went to the locker room in the first half after taking a broadside to the hip.

Things got so bad dire that, after a walk-on running back limped to the locker room in the first half, Penn State was forced to play sixth-string walk-on freshman James Washington for the first time this season. And then gave him a carry in the red zone, which Washington fumbled yet somehow recovered, perhaps just the small miracle Penn State needed to realize it still had hope.

Three plays later, on fourth-and-10, quarterback Rocco Becht found Chase Sowell in single coverage for the touchdown that turned the game on its axis. Sowell made that catch on the same drive his apparent leaping one-handed catch was overturned because the ball grazed the ground.

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Sowell smiled after the review was announced. Despite trailing 23-10, the Nittany Lions began resuscitating themselves. After the game, Sowell replayed the speech he gave to a quiet locker room at halftime.

"I went into the locker room saying, 'I don’t want to be remembered my senior year by losing my last two games,'" Sowell said. "Games I feel that we should have won."

'They were unbreakable'

“I think this group stood for something every step of the way,” Penn State coach Matt Campbell said after his team’s 27-26 win over Maryland. “They were unbreakable.” pic.twitter.com/ViQuF4DndS — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 29, 2026

After Sowell's touchdown, Campbell walked up and down the sideline, pounding chests and slapping helmets, trying to extract anything and everything from his team. It slowly began to work. After giving up 271 first-half yards, Penn State's defense allowed just 30 in the third quarter.

Defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim made a superb tackle on third down to force a three-and-out. Becht found Zay Robinson with his longest pass of the game, a 39-yarder down the sideline, to set up his own rushing touchdown.

Becht got better as the game wore on and as Penn State began to wear on the Terps. The quarterback went 12-for-18 with two touchdown passes in the second half. He ran for 73 of his team-high 83 yards in the second half, when Penn State's run game was otherwise threadbare.

After a Maryland field goal, Penn State put together one of its grittiest drives of the season. One play after dropping a pass in the flat, tight end Gabe Burkle caught a huge conversion pass from Becht on fourth-and-six. That was a crucial stat: Penn State went 4-for-5 on fourth down.

Becht hit Sowell for 14 yards, found Robinson on a crisp crossing route for 19 more and then scrambled to his left for an 11-yard gain. With a comfortable pocket against Maryland's three-man rush, Becht had time to wait out an end-zone route by Ben Brahmer, who caught an easy touchdown pass to bring the Nittany Lions to within two.

"Maryland's a great football team and did some great things tonight, but we never felt like they were manhandling us," said Penn State linebacker Kooper Ebel, who made a team-high 13 tackles. "They were all self-inflicted wounds."

Penn State finished the game by inflicting those wounds back on Maryland. Safety Jeremiah Cooper made a solid third-down stop to force a punt, and Becht finished the game by completing five of his last six passes.

The Nittany Lions took advantage of a pass-interference penalty to set up kicker Ryan Barker's go-ahead attempt from 31 yards with 2 seconds left. Barker breathed deep before the kick, since he hadn't attempted a field goal in his last three games. He knew it was good from contact, as did Sowell.

"I probably didn't look excited, because I have so much confidence in him," Sowell said. "I knew he was going to make the kick."

For Campbell, the celebration was cathartic. He unwound a lot of tension after the game, some of which he didn't fully understand until later.

"I think this group stood for something every step of the way," Campbell said of his team. "They were unbreakable. You couldn’t break them and they had every opportunity to break and shatter, bitch, whine, complain and point fingers.

"But they didn't, and they stayed the course. We became a heck of a lot closer to the real team that we want to become."

Penn State Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell celebrates with fans after his team's win over the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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