Penn State vs. Minnesota Predictions, and What Fans Will Be Talking About Sunday

Ten years ago, Penn State turned around its season, and likely saved then-coach James Franklin's job, with a 24-21 overtime victory vs. Minnesota. Trace McSorley hit Irv Charles on third-and-forever for an 80-yard touchdown, reviving the Nittany Lions instantly and helping them flip a switch to become the Big Ten champion.

More than 50 players from that 2016 team will reunite at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night, when Penn State hosts Minnesota. The stakes won't be as high, but you never know when drama can unfold. Here are our picks and predictions for the Penn State-Minnesota game, including what Nittany Lions fans will be talking about Sunday morning.

1. Penn State vs. Minnesota game prediction

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell greets players following a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Penn State is coming together after a rough start to Big Ten action, playing complementary football during the first half against Washington. Returning to Beaver Stadium should help with carrying that momentum into a full game, which would lead to another win. Penn State 27, Minnesota 23

Mark Wogenrich: This iteration of Penn State football is on the brink of a breakthrough. The Nittany Lions nearly got there last week, taking a 28-6 lead over Washington, but lost focus in the second half (a season-long theme). Minnesota's offense isn't capable of theatrics, ranking 102nd in ESPN's SP+ and 128th nationally in total offense. It's time for an exclamation-point victory. Penn State 31, Minnesota 13

2. Who is the game's MVP?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) celebrates following a victory against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Receiver Chase Sowell keeps churning out highlights every game. He had an impressive one-handed catch during the Washington game, when he finished with four receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. Expect him to continue his high-level play against Minnesota.

Mark Wogenrich: I want to pick Sowell as well, but it's time for a new receiver to make an impact. Quarterback Rocco Becht and Brett Eskildsen have missed each other calls for most of the season. They'll get it right against Minnesota, connecting for two explosives (Minnesota gives up a lot of them), 90+ yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns.

3. Who is the game's unsung hero?

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Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) reacts following a first down against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Quarterback Rocco Becht has improved since the bye week. Some of Sowell’s big plays are happening because Becht threw a perfect pass. He might not be the flashiest quarterback, but Becht will have another solid performance that helps the Nittany Lions to a victory.

Mark Wogenrich: Minnesota's occasionally dependable defense, which nevertheless gave up 41 points to Purdue, is the link to keeping the game close. This is where Penn State's offensive line can establish its second-half bona fides and seize control at the line of scrimmage as it did late against Washington. And it's where center Brock Riker stands to make a direct impact blocking for Carson Hansen inside.

4. What will the Beaver Stadium crowd look like?

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Will Horstman: It’ll likely be similar to the Purdue game, when there was an announced attendance of 102,041 and plenty more open seats. While Penn State’s had better results recently, a night game in November will be too cold for a packed house.

Mark Wogenrich: Penn State knows this game will have an attendance problem and wisely is offering ticket and parking discounts. The temperature (projected at 41 degrees for kickoff) won't be frigid, but November night games without stakes are challenging for fans. It won't be a big crowd (65,000-70,000 actual) but should be loud at kickoff.

5. What will Penn State fans be talking about Sunday?

A Penn State Nittany Lions fan holds up a Simba plush toy during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: If Penn State wins again, fans will be wondering where this was a month ago. Even though winning out and finishing 8-4 in the first season of the Campbell era could be considered a success, some fans might wonder what could’ve been if the Nittany Lions had a better start to Big Ten play.

Mark Wogenrich: What might have been. With Rutgers and Maryland left on the regular-season schedule, Penn State has a legit path to a five-game win streak and an 8-4 record. But for that 17-0 blown lead against Wisconsin, and Koby Howard's injury, this might actually have been an outside playoff contender.

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