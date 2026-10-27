Minnesota vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The No. 4 ranked Indiana Hoosiers host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon.

After suffering its first loss of the season to Ohio State two weeks ago, Indiana bounced back with a 13-6 win at Michigan last week. The Hoosiers are now back at home against a much easier opponent.

Minnesota did get an upset win over Iowa last week, although that game was at home. The Golden Gophers lost 41-13 at Purdue in their last road game.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 9 matchup.

Minnesota vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Minnesota +19.5 (-110)

Indiana -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Minnesota: +850

Indiana: -1450

Total

42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Minnesota vs. Indiana How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Minnesota record: 5-2

Indiana record: 7-1

Minnesota vs. Indiana Key Players to Watch

Josh Hoover, Quarterback, Indiana Hoosiers

Josh Hoover is finishing out his collegiate career at Indiana after spending time as TCU’s starter the last three years. He threw just one pass in the second half last week due to an undisclosed injury, though.

Indiana is maintaining that Hoover is healthy enough to start, so he’ll be under center this week against Minnesota. He threw his first interception of the season last week with no passing touchdowns, but he did run for a score.

This season, Hoover’s 1,741 passing yards rank 28th in the nation, with his 18 passing touchdowns tied for the ninth-most. That’s good for the ninth-best QBR of 84.6, too.

Minnesota vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick

The injury situation with Hoover does make it tough to back Indiana, especially as such a big favorite. And it’s not as if the Hoosiers have been able to blow teams out this year.

Indiana is just 1-7 against the spread this season, with that one win coming as a -24.5 favorite at Rutgers. Now, this game is in Indiana, but Minnesota is a few steps above the Scarlet Knights.

The Golden Gophers should be able to keep this from turning into a laughter in Indiana.

Pick: Minnesota +19.5 (-110)

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