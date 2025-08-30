Penn State Vs. Nevada: Keys to the Game
Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for the first time in a game since its 38-10 blowout of SMU in the first round of the College Football Playoff last December. Fans have been eager to get the 2025 season underway, as the Nittany Lions are true national-championship contenders.
But the title game is five months away and, as captain Dom DeLuca put it this week, “I’m just worried about Nevada.”
Penn State and the Wolf Pack square off in the season-opener at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS. Here are the keys to the game for Penn State.
Run, run, run
Pro Football Focus ranked the Penn State running backs as the No. 1 group in college football. That’s due to the tandem of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Penn State, which has been a run-heavy team during Singleton and Allen’s tenure, faces a weak Nevada run defense in Week 1.
Opponents exploited the Wolf Pack’s run defense week after week in 2024, averaging 192.8 yards per game. Nevada also surrendered more than two rushing touchdowns per contest. Perhaps it’s a positive that the defense returns just one starter.
While both Singleton and Allen have had their share of the spotlight, Saturday’s contest might extend beyond them. With Penn State a 43.5-point favorite, the Nittany Lions’ back vying for the third-string spot — Corey Smith, Cam Wallace and Quinton Martin Jr. — will get ample playing time.
Penn State coach James Franklin said this week that fans will “see all three of them,” if the opportunity arises.
Stay disciplined
It will take time for Penn State to get acclimated to the speed of play considering it’s been nearly eight months since the last game. At the start of the season, that usually means additional penalties or miscommunication.
Luckily for the Nittany Lions, there’s consistency on the offense entering Year 2 with coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s playbook. But the defense might struggle to adapt with new coordinator Jim Knowles.
Even playing a Nevada program with more than 50 transfer players, Penn State needs to stay disciplined so the starters don’t need additional time. History shows that shouldn’t be a problem for the Nittany Lions. In 2024, Nevada’s opponents were penalized for only 49.2 yards per game, second-fewest in the Mountain West. And Penn State aligned with those numbers last year, averaging 50.3 penalty yards per game.
Pressure quarterback Chubba Purdy
Nevada quarterback Chubba Purdy, Brock's brother, was the backup to Brendon Lewis last year. Now, he’s earned the reins to lead the Wolf Pack in 2025. But even though he was part of the fifth-worst passing attack in the Mountain West, Purdy showed some flashes last season.
Purdy completed 72 percent of his passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his limited playing time. He’s more of a run threat, having rushed for 73 yards on 13 attempts. The Nittany Lions’ defensive line needs to prove it can pressure a quarterback.
With edge Zuriah Fisher’s availability uncertain, Penn State needs its depth players to step up and pressure Purdy. Whether it’s edges Chaz Coleman or Jaylen Harvey, or tackles Xavier Gilliam or Enai White, someone has to produce outside of the Nittany Lions’ stars.
Get Ethan Grunkemeyer some playing time
Until the College Football Playoff in 2024, Penn State had the luxury of having Beau Pribula (now at Missouri) as Drew Allar’s backup. But when he transferred in December, Pribula left a gap in the offense.
Ethan Grunkemeyer became the playoff backup, completing 1 of 2 passes for nine yards and an interception vs. SMU. Now, as the Ohio native earned the backup role for Week 1, Grunkemeyer still has minimal game experience. It’s vital to have him play early in the season against non-conference opponents to prepare him in case Allar gets hurt.
If Penn State turns Saturday’s contest into a blowout early, expect Grunkemeyer and even redshirt sophomore Jaxon Smolik to get playing time. Franklin insisted Wednesday that the backups, not just at quarterback, will be on the field at some time Saturday.
