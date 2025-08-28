How Penn State Plans to Deploy its Backup Quarterbacks vs. Nevada
STATE COLLEGE | Ethan Grunkemeyer will be Penn State’s backup quarterback — at least for now.
“It’s for week one, it's not for the season,” Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said after practice on Wednesday.
Grunkemeyer, a redshirt freshman, made just one appearance last season in Penn State’s home playoff game against SMU. He completed one of two passes for 9 yards at the end of the game. With a lighter nonconference schedule this season, Grunkemeyer should receive substantial playing time. But Jaxon Smolik isn’t out of the conversation for playing time or the backup role either.
Franklin said that Grunkemeyer was “a little bit more consistent from the beginning of the camp to the end” but added that “it was close” between the two. During the media practice viewing windows the past few weeks, Grunkemeyer primarily had been taking reps behind Drew Allar, which slightly hinted at this decision.
“I think both of them have taken the next step in their development,” Allar said on Wednesday morning before Franklin made the announcement after practice. “They’ve done a great job of mastering the offense. I think they’re operating the offense at a really high level, and at a better level than they were coming into camp.”
But on Monday, Franklin reiterated that the “battle” between Grunkemeyer and Smolik could last the entire season. Smolik, a redshirt sophomore, missed last season with an injury and appeared in one game his true freshman season in 2023. The Penn State coaching staff will continue to evaluate the two quarterbacks, particularly during Sunday practices.
While neither quarterback has much game experience, having Andy Kotelnicki in Year 2 as offensive coordinator is a strong benefit. The whole offense has benefited from that and has been able to work at a more advanced level because the install was much quicker and more efficient this season.
Allar said Grunkemeyer and Smolik have been put in some challenging spots during practice but have responded well to adversity.
“Maybe if a play didn’t go right or that sort of thing, wrong decision, bad footwork, whatever the case is, [they’re] flushing that and moving on to the next play,” Allar said.
Grunkemeyer will face a new test Saturday. Every rep he receives when Penn State plays Nevada in the season-opener is important. It’ll really be the first look at how he manages an offense and how comfortable he looks in the system.
Moving forward, if Grunkemeyer remains the backup or if Smolik gets a shot, experience is experience. Last season, Penn State used Beau Pribula in certain situations and was comfortable doing so, because he wasn’t new to in-game scenarios.
Now, Grunkemeyer and Smolik have a chance to gain confidence and to potentially be worked in creatively throughout the season. Nothing ever seems out of the question in Kotelnicki’s playbook.