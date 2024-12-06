Penn State Vs. Oregon Gameday Guide: Predictions, Story Lines, Where to Watch
Penn State didn't expect to be here, in Indianapolis, playing for the Big Ten championship. The Nittany Lions expected that their annual dismissal of Maryland would lead to a few weeks off, a chance to get out of the cold tub and a host first-round game at Beaver Stadium. Instead, the Nittany Lions hit the cold tubs hard last Sunday, recalibrating to face Oregon in Saturday's Big Ten title game in Indianapolis.
It's a remarkable opportunity for Penn State, which won 11 regular-season games for the first time since 2008 and could hoist its first Big Ten title trophy since 2016. Moreover, the Nittany Lions could claim the No. 1 overall seed for its first College Football Playoff appearance. Talking about crashing the party late but theatrically.
Here's what you need to know about the Big Ten title game.
No. 1 Oregon (12-0) Vs. No. 3 Penn State (11-1)
- When: 8 p.m. ET Saturday
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBS Sports App
- Betting Line: Oregon is a 3.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings
- Series History: Penn State leads 3-1
- Last Meeting: Penn State 38-20 in the 1995 Rose Bowl
How to Watch, Stream, Listen to the Penn State vs. Oregon Big Ten Title Game
CBS will broadcast the 2024 Big Ten Championship game, with kickoff scheduled for just after 8 p.m. ET. The network's pregame broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. ET. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be on the call, with Jenny Dell reporting from the sideline. Streamers can get the game on the CBS Sports App.
Can't watch the game? Steve Jones and Jack Ham will have the call for the Penn State Sports Network, with their pregame broadcast beginning at 5 p.m. ET.
What Is the Betting Line for the Big Ten Championship Game?
Oregon remains a slight favorite over the Nittany Lions in the neutral-site game. The Ducks are 3.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings. The over/under is 50 points.
How Much Are Tickets to the Big Ten Title Game?
If you can get to Indianapolis, you're in luck. Resale tickets were as low as $15 Thursday on StubHub, $16 on VividSeats and $17 on SeatGeek. Evidently Ohio State fans flooded the market with inventory, and Oregon and Penn State fans are saving their money for the College Football Playoff.
Penn State vs. Oregon Story Lines
Penn State's most important player in this game might be running back Nicholas Singleton. The junior ran with a rediscovered flex last week against Maryland, totaling 170 all-purpose yards, scoring two touchdowns and looking more like the back who burst from the gate at West Virginia. Though he professes to love running over defenders more than through them, Singleton is best when he has jets. He is Penn State's explosive-play threat, which the offense desperately needs vs. Oregon.
Unfortunately for Singleton, he hasn't been at full strength or speed all season. Though Singleton has missed just one game, he also has played through an undisclosed lower-body injury that limited his burst. But Singleton had it last week, which was noticeable.
"Nicholas Singleton is as healthy as he's been since the day he walked back for spring football," CBS analyst Gary Danielson said this week. "His last game that he played [against Maryland] is the best he played all year. He's coming back 100 percent for this game. He is on fire running the ball right now."
He'll need to be, since Oregon likely will laser-focus on tight end Tyler Warren. Where Singleton can impact the offense subtlely is in the passing game. He's the team's No. 3 receiver (33 catches) and has been effective beyond screens and wheel routes this season. Singleton can run routes and catch passes, something Penn State might need. The Nittany Lions' top four receivers have 84 receptions this season, just three more than Warren.
"The reality is, he's healthy again," Penn State coach James Franklin said before the Maryland game. "You guys know what a healthy Nick Singleton looks like. He wasn't that. But I also think that is a credit to Nick, and I also think that's part of the maturation process of a football player. ... Nick is looking closer to full speed and 100 percent than he's been in a couple weeks, and we need that. He's an explosive player."
Penn State Players to Watch
Julian Fleming: Only one Nittany Lion has played in a Big Ten title game. Fleming caught four passes for 53 yards in the 2020 game, playing for Ohio State. He didn't have a huge statistical impact this season (14 catches, 176 yards, one touchdown), but Penn State wouldn't be here without his fourth-down catches at USC. Another timely catch or two would place his name in Penn State lore.
A.J. Harris: A third-team all-conference cornerback, Harris will take the lead against Oregon's elite receivers. Harris and fellow corner Jalen Kimber will play a bunch of man coverage against Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart. If they can corral those two Ducks, and create time for the pass rush, Penn State's defense will rise.
Ryan Barker: Penn State's kicker has been an absolutely fascinating story. He's also been a really good kicker, going 11-for-13 and 4-for-5 from 40+ yards since taking over as the starter. How will the redshirt freshman walk-on fare under the pressure and in a dome? Barker could be the difference.
Oregon Ducks to Watch
Tez Johnson: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has so many passing options, with Johnson topping his list. The receiver (66 catches, 685 yards) returned last week against Washington after sustaining a "scary" injury against Maryland.
Jordan James: Oregon's 1,000-yard rusher is among the most underrated players in the country. He slips tackles as well as he fights through them, averages 5.6 yards per carry and has scored team-high 11 touchdowns. Penn State's linebackers could get tired of him.
Matayo Uiagalelei: Two of the Big Ten's sack leaders will highlight the defenses. Uiagalelei leads the conference with 10.5 sacks, just above Penn State's Abdul Carter (10). Uiagaleili (6-5, 270 pounds) is too big to be that fast and might limit Singleton's touches if he needs to help in pass protection.
Penn State vs. Oregon Predictions
Mark Wogenrich: Penn State can't compare its roster dollar-for-dollar with Oregon. That's not being pious; James Franklin would love to have Dan Lanning's budget. But Penn State has enough stars (Warren, Carter, Allar, Singleton, Jaylen Reed) and a depth pool that can beat Oregon. The Nittany Lions desperately need perimeter contributions offensively from their receivers and a shutdown turn from its defensive middle. Ultimately, the kicker of all people will put Penn State over the top. Penn State 23, Oregon 21
Daniel Mader: As it did against Ohio State, Penn State keeps this game within striking distance. But also like that Buckeyes matchup, I think the Nittany Lions fall just short against a top-5 opponent. The Ducks have just found ways to win all season, and they may be college football’s most complete team right now after ranking 15th in total offense and seventh in total defense across FBS in the regular season. Although the talent gap between these two rosters is slim, I think the Ducks’ pass rush brings consistent pressure on Drew Allar throughout the contest and Dillon Gabriel leads Oregon on just one more scoring drive, giving his squad the conference title. Oregon 21, Penn State 17
